Bill That Could Upend Gig Economy Moves Forward in California Senate

Assembly Bill 5 codifies a 2018 California Supreme Court decision that found workers performing core services of a business — like driving for Uber — must be classified as employees, rather than contractors. That change would make them eligible not just for higher pay but for benefits, including disability and workers compensation.

AB 5 now exempts numerous professions from the requirement, including doctors, dentists, hair dressers and barbers. Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are calling for separate legislation to deal with workers in the gig economy.

If that doesn't happen, they are warning that they may pursue a ballot initiative for California's 2020 ballot. The two transportation platform companies, along with the delivery service DoorDash, on Thursday pledged a combined $90 million to fund that potential initiative.

Friday was the deadline for legislation to clear fiscal committees in the Senate and Assembly; bills that didn't make it through cannot be considered until next year.

In the Assembly on Friday, the Appropriations Committee hearing was briefly interrupted by protesters of a bill that would add state oversight to vaccine exemptions.

That legislation, Senate Bill 276, passed the committee, but opponents continued their protest for the rest of the meeting — forcing chair Lorena Gonzalez to read the fate of dozens of other bills over their chants of disapproval.

Currently, school children are only allowed an exemption from vaccinations if approved by a physician.

SB 276 would bar physicians from charging for these exemptions, and allow the state to review certain exemptions that have been granted. The vaccine legislation has led to contentious hearings throughout its legislative journey, and last week, an opponent was arrested for assaulting bill author Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.

The Legislature will consider hundreds of bills before they adjourn for the year on Sept. 13.