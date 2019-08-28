Is the 'Gig' Up? What Dynamex Means for the Future of Contracting in California

AB 5 has put Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants to be viewed as an ally to both labor and tech, in an awkward position.

Opposing the bill are mainstream businesses that have banded together with some in the gig economy to wage an “I’m Independent” campaign against it.

Lobbying heavily in favor of the bill is organized labor, which wants to see gig economy workers get workplace protections, including the right to collective bargaining.

California has long led the nation on employment practices, and the Dynamex bill may be just the beginning as policymakers wrestle with updating labor codes for a changing workplace.

"Everything is up for grabs,” Sokol said. "There’s no way to predict who’s going to end up with what. But labor recognizes that the American workplace they have traditionally organized — those worker relationships — have changed, and the laws have not kept up with them."

What was the Dynamex decision all about?

The state Supreme Court decision in Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles dealt with a same-day courier service that, to save money, had converted all its employees into independent contractors. A former employee claimed the shift was a state Labor Code violation, and the litigation that ensued ended up reinterpreting how workers are classified. The ruling established a three-part test for certifying independent contractors.

The Dynamex ABC Test



A) The worker is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact; and B) The worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business; and C) The worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed for the hirer.

Even though the Dynamex decision is already law, labor representatives say many companies have been flouting it. AB 5 would ensure that workers would not have to file suit on a case-by-case basis to seek enforcement.

"There’s a whole bunch of things that they’re currently being cheated out of, frankly," said Steve Smith with the Labor Federation. "With respect to Uber and Lyft, it’s the exploitation they subject their workers to on a daily basis. Many of these workers are not receiving minimum wage. They are misclassified as contractors when they actually should be considered employees, meaning there’s a whole host of benefits they’re not getting that they should get like everyone else."

In steering more workers to employee status, the bill would force companies to offer basic worker protections that contractors don't currently receive, such as guaranteed minimum wage, overtime pay, contributions to Social Security and Medicare, and unemployment and disability insurance. Those workers would also be eligible for workers’ compensation, sick and family leave and would be protected from discrimination at work, none of which are currently afforded to contractors.

"It’s a really important bill. States all over the country are watching to see what happens," said Veena Dubal, a UC Hastings employment law professor, who spent several years representing San Francisco taxi drivers. "It’s pretty clear that most workers in the gig economy need labor and employment law protections under California law. ... It's vital that we have legal analysis that is clear both to businesses and workers so there's less ambiguity."