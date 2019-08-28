Uber, Lyft Drivers Rally in S.F. in Support of Controversial Gig Employee Bill

Dozens of ride-service drivers rallied outside Uber headquarters in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, urging lawmakers to pass controversial legislation that would classify them as employees.

Assembly Bill 5 bill would make it hard for companies to classify workers as independent contractors and force them to offer basic worker protections such as guaranteed minimum wage, overtime pay, contributions to Social Security and Medicare. The so-called Dynamex bill, supported by organized labor and named for the court case, has made headlines for threatening on-demand business models made popular by the likes of Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Postmates, CalMatters reported.

Some of the protesters included Uber and Lyft drivers caravaning from Los Angeles to Sacramento, where the bill's fate will be decided on Friday.

One of them is Erica Mighetto, who drove down from Sacramento to join the caravan on its way up to the state Capitol. The pay for drivers on both platforms has gotten worse, she said.

"Most of us can't afford to take a day off. We just want equal protections," Mighetto said. "We're so isolated in our cars and part of the reason I'm here today is it's nice to see that there are people that are experiencing some of the hardships I'm experiencing."