Del Mar Race season started Wednesday The horses were warming up when they had what Del Mar officials called a “freak collision”. They say a two year old horse bucked a jockey off then made a U-turn and ran head-on into a three-year old horse. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CEO Joe Harper says this was simply an accident.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman

50 Years Since Moon Landing: How are Californians Celebrating?

50 years ago tomorrow, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the Moon. Host, Saul Gonzalez speaks with students who launched rockets in celebration of the 50th anniversary.

Astronaut Neil Armstrong wore a state of the art spacesuit 50 years ago when he landed on the moon. The original Apollo 11 suit was a complex life-support system composed of twenty-one layers, the suit was safer, more durable, and allowed greater mobility than its predecessors in the harsh, zero gravity conditions of space.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman