Friedman's comments come as Chevron and state regulators revealed Thursday that a new leak started this week at the scene of the 800,000 gallon oil and water spill in the Cyrmic Oil Field, which is about 35 miles west of Bakersfield. The first leak began two months ago.

State officials estimate about one-third of the main spill, or about 265,000 gallons, is crude petroleum. At the center of the spill is a Chevron oil well that relies on a technique in which steam is injected into the ground to heat up crude petroleum and make it easier to extract.

Late last week Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the firing of Ken Harris, the top official at the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources, which regulates oil wells and other similar production. The firing came after reports surfaced of a dramatic recent increase in permits granted for hydraulic fracturing work and revelations that agency employees owned stock in the companies they regulate.

"We've got to get some trust built back in that agency," said Henry Stern, D-Ventura, chairman of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, told KQED in an interview.

Stern says DOGGR should not have waited two months to publicize information about the spill.

"This has been going on for over two months now. It's just unacceptable," said Stern, who represents Porter Ranch, an area affected greatly by the massive 2015 methane lake at the Aliso Canyon gas storage field.

Officials at the DOGGR didn't respond to a request for comment.