State oil and gas regulators have released a series of photos of a Kern County well site where about 800,000 gallons of crude oil and water have spilled from a Chevron well site.

The area fouled by the incident is in the Cymric Oil Field, near the town of McKittrick and 35 miles west of Bakersfield. Photographs, including an image from a state Department of Conservation drone, show the spill has inundated a roughly 1,000-foot stretch of an unnamed dry creek bed.

The flows — called surface expressions — began adjacent to a Chevron steam injection well on May 10, halted for a time, then started up again on June 8 and once more on June 23. No new material has flowed from the site since last week.

California regulators say crews are preparing to haul away contaminated soil from the site. A licensed engineer plans to survey the area to determine when it will be safe to bring in workers and equipment to do that job, according to the state's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources.

A representative for the California Department of Conservation, which oversees the division, says a unified command, when several agencies collaborate in one place, was set up in the area on Tuesday.