Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a complicated bill that aims to address the costs of wildfires caused by utility companies. This legislation, AB 1054, sped through the Capitol this week, but not without objections.

Reporter: Katie Orr

Attorneys Prep for Looming Immigrant Roundups

Activists are bracing for the possibility of wide-spread roundups of undocumented immigrants ordered by the Trump administration this weekend. That has attorneys worried they won't be able to reach their clients before they're deported.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

You’ve seen that Amazon and Uber Eats want to send you everything from sneakers to pizza by drone. The question is, how is that not going to be a big mess? Researchers at NASA Ames in Mountain View are working on that question right now.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow