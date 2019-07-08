As those threats become reality, who’s going to manage all of that potential chaos in the skies above us? Well, the agency that already manages American airspace: the Federal Aviation Administration. Eventually.

First, researchers at NASA Ames in Mountain View are developing the air traffic management system to make it possible for Amazon to deliver pizza to your neighbor without harming you in the process.

Unmanned aircraft systems are already in the skies for all sorts of uses, including law enforcement, search and rescue, firefighting, agriculture, medical supply delivery, moviemaking, journalism and even real estate. But these are limited-use cases compared to the hundreds of thousands of commercially owned vehicles expected to take to the skies when retailers and restaurants are given the go-ahead.

NASA Ames researchers in Mountain View are imagining something akin to what air traffic controllers do for passenger planes, but with cloud-based software. They've been working on this concept since 2015, and conducted multi-drone tests this year in Nevada and Texas.

To start with, NASA Ames researcher Abhay Borade explained, every drone operator will have to log in with a plan for every flight.

"That volume, that area, that time and space, altitude. Then the system will check it against various parameters. Are you flying in a restricted air space? Are you in a national park? You’ll get a message back either that you’re accepted or rejected," Borade said.

Once the drone is airborne, its operator can track it on the software. The system communicates in real time what the drone is encountering after it leaves the operator's line of sight: buildings, birds, bad weather and so on.

There's a presumption the unexpected can and will happen, but it's the drone operator's responsibility to decide how to manage risk, at least, outside of a law enforcement emergency.

In such a case, package delivery drone operators would be ordered to vacate the affected area, according to Ron Johnson, project manager for the unmanned aircraft systems traffic management project.

What happens if a drone operator refuses to comply? Or behaves badly in a myriad of other ways? The software can easily identify drones gone rogue, and it maintains records of the event.