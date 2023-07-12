Can young children learn from educational apps?

Research also suggests that interactive apps may be linked with improved motor skills. Specifically, toddlers who are exposed to touchscreens at younger ages have more advanced fine motor skills. However, this effect was only found for children who were actively interacting with the touchscreen, not simply watching videos. No relationship, either positive or negative, was found between touchscreen use and gross motor or language development.

Do children transfer learning from apps to the real world?

Although we have consistent evidence that young children can learn from apps, it remains unclear the extent to which they can transfer this knowledge to the real world. It is well documented that young children (particularly children under 3) do not learn as well from video as they do from real life interactions and do not transfer learning from video to real life, which is referred to as the “video deficit.” However, there is some evidence that children can transfer learning when screen time is more interactive such as in FaceTime or video chat. This raises the possibility that younger children may be more likely to transfer learning from apps to the real world (assuming the app has an interactive feature).

Research finds that 15-month-olds can learn how to do a simple task in an interactive app but they have difficulty transferring that learning to the real world. They also have difficulty applying what they learned in the real world to an app. Further research found that even 2.5 to 3 year olds do not transfer learning from an app to the real world (or from the real world to an app). Another study found that 4- to 6-year-olds, but not 3-year-olds, transferred learning on problem-solving tasks from an app to real life and learned just as well from an app as from a physical demonstration.

However, research finds that younger children may be able to transfer learning from an app when an adult engages in the app with them and provides help and support as needed. For example, when the task with 15-month-olds was repeated with an adult helping, the researchers found that the toddlers showed improved transfer of learning and were 19 times more likely to transfer learning if a parent used “high interactional quality” (meaning the parent was structuring the task for the child, using a lot of different language, and providing warmth and encouragement). Research also finds that more subtle involvement from adults helps 2.5- to 3-year-olds to transfer learning. Research finds that even 5- and 6-year-olds show enhanced learning when an adult engages in an app with them.

Do children learn better from apps or from videos?

So the research suggests that children have trouble transferring learning from apps to the real world, just like they do with videos, but does the interactive nature of apps help to enhance the quality of learning, suggesting that parents may want to choose apps over passive TV watching?

The research is mixed with some studies finding enhanced learning from apps and some studies finding enhanced learning from videos. Although some research finds that the interactive nature of apps versus passive shows enhanced learning, other research finds that the interactive features of apps may interfere with learning because it may overtax children’s attention and executive functioning skills, making it difficult for them to learn and interact with the app at the same time. Research also suggests that the interactive nature of the app should be related to what the app is trying to teach rather than irrelevant to the teaching (for example, the toddler must touch where they believe an object is hidden rather than touch anywhere on the screen). There is also some evidence that girls may learn more from certain ways of interacting with apps while boys learn more from watching.

How can parents identify the most educational apps?

So, research finds that it is possible for children to learn from apps and that engaging in apps with them may enhance the transfer of learning to the real world, but does this mean they can learn from just any app? How can you determine which apps are truly educational?

A recent study evaluated 124 popular “educational” apps and found that 58% of popular apps were “low quality” in terms of how they promote learning.

The researchers evaluated apps based on the “Four Pillars” of early learning, which include:

Active learning – whether the app requires critical thinking or intellectual effort versus a simple cause-and-effect Engagement in the learning process – whether the interactive features enhance or distract from learning, including whether the app has unnecessary visual and sound effects and distracting ads Meaningful learning – how relevant what the child is learning in the app is to the child’s life and existing knowledge Social interaction – the extent to which the app encourages children to interact with characters in the app or with their caregivers while engaging with the app

The researchers found that the following apps received the highest scores in terms of promoting learning:

My Food – Nutrition for Kids

Daniel Tiger’s Stop & Go Potty

Toca Life (Neighborhood, School and Hospital)

LEGO DUPLO Town

Zoombinis

The following apps also received relatively high scores:

Bible App for Kids: Read the Nativity Story

Farming Simulator 18

Toca Lab: Elements

Toca Hair Salon 3

Toca Life: World

Toca Kitchen 2

My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR

Melody Jams

Sago Mini Holiday Trucks and Diggers

Sago Mini Friends

Stellarium Mobile Sky Map

Star Walk – Night Sky Guide: Planets and Stars Map

Brio World – Railway

Noggin Preschool

SkyView Lite

A recent systematic review of educational apps for young children also found that children can learn from the following apps:

Measure That Animal

Math Shelf

Know Number Free

Endless Alphabet

Letter School

First Word Sampler

Word Wall HD

Pocket Phonics

Skills Builder Spelling

Phonic Monster 1

ABC Touch and Learn

Bee Sees

Kindergarten Lite

Starfall

Super Why

Research has also found no difference in the educational quality of free versus paid apps, so don’t feel like you need to spend a fortune to get high-quality apps for your child.

Overall translation

Research suggests that children can learn from apps yet it is less clear whether they can actually transfer this learning to the real world. However, not all apps are truly educational, and parents, caregivers and teachers should carefully evaluate apps based on the research-backed principles described above before allowing young children to engage with them. It is also important to note that this research does not address whether there are any negative impacts of learning from apps over learning in “real life” such as potential disruptions to sleep, myopia (nearsightedness which may be developed due to excessive screen time), a lack of physical activity, or the potential “addictive” nature of some of these apps. Excessive use of even the most “educational” apps will likely have negative impacts.

This research also provides the following tips for parents related to apps: