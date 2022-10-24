Student math scores are down from pre-COVID levels, the National Report Card finds

Math and reading scores for students across the country are down following years of disrupted learning during the pandemic. On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation's Report Card, released a full report for the first time since 2019; the results show a slight dip in reading scores and a drop in math.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called the results "appalling and unacceptable" in a call with reporters. "This is a moment of truth for education," he said. "How we respond to this will determine not only our recovery, but our nation's standing in the world."

NAEP assesses reading and math proficiency for students in grades four and eight. The assessment is given every two years, but the pandemic delayed the 2021 test until 2022.

When you compare the most recent results to past years, it paints a stark picture:

In 2022, the average fourth-grade math score decreased by 5 points to its lowest level since 2005. The average eighth-grade math score decreased by 8 points to its lowest level since 2003.