When Schools Shut Down In Alaska, These Students Went Moose Hunting

Jamin Crow waited silently for the bull moose to turn and face him. In the cold, the teen stood in an open meadow, his gun resting on a branch. He waited and waited and waited.

Then the moose turned, and his brother started to yell, "Shoot!" If Crow didn't shoot, his brother would. So Crow took a deep breath and pulled the trigger.

"Your ears are ringing after the gunshot. And I look at my brother and he's giving me the happiest look I've ever seen," he says. "Everything is perfect at that moment ...You know you succeeded in what your goal is."

Crow lives in Bethel, in the remote Yukon Delta region of Alaska. For generations, his family has practiced subsistence hunting to get food on the table. The process hasn't changed much, except that these days, the Crows use motor boats and snowmobiles to get to their moose camp, which serves as a home base while they're on hunting trips.

"Food is very expensive here. You have to ship everything up," Crow says. "We don't go out just for the antlers. We're not looking for trophies; we're not hunting for something big. We're looking for meat to feed our families."