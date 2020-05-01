Teacher Appreciation Week: What Teachers Would Like to Have During Distance Learning

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 distance learning makes this academic school year unlike any other. Teacher Appreciation Week begins on May 4th and it offers an opportunity to take a moment and express our gratitude to teachers.

MindShift asked educators on Facebook and Twitter what would help them feel appreciated, especially during this time of emergency distance learning. And what many educators requested was a note of appreciation.

Notes from my students would be amazing.... and also probably break me. Which is also okay in my book. All the feels! ❤️

-Juliana Freed

The need for communication feels especially urgent because it’s hard to tell what’s happening on the other side of a Zoom call or Google Meet once the student logs on – if they are able to log on at all. Seeing someone in person every day can give you a better a sense of how they’re feeling. But distance learning has cut off families who don’t have access to the internet; and the hardships brought on by COVID-19 have kept students from being in touch with their teachers.