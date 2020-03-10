To Prepare for Coronavirus, Simple Measures Are Often Most Effective

With confirmed and suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) spreading throughout the United States, school and district officials are starting to plan for school closures and shifts to online learning. Yet such measures are seriously costly and disruptive for schools, students, families, employers, and communities. They may also disproportionately harm lower-income families, who may lack the kind of protections — job security, sick days, opportunities to work remotely — that allow caregivers to stay home with children. These families may be less likely to have computers with broadband access for online learning, and they frequently depend on school breakfast and lunch programs to meet their children’s nutritional needs.

While future-oriented contingency planning is essential, schools and districts can take immediate action that is low-cost and highly effective: enabling all students and adults to wash their hands with soap and water frequently.

“Frequent handwashing with soap and hot water for 20 seconds is a proven way to reduce disease transmission,” said Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It is one of the simplest and most effective things we can do to prevent ourselves and our loved ones from getting infected.”

And yet well-stocked school restrooms and healthy handwashing habits are not always the norm. A recent investigation by the Boston Globe revealed that public health inspectors had found problems in 89 of 111 Boston Public Schools bathrooms. In Detroit, students filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Education noting nonworking sinks and lack of basic supplies such as toilet paper. The issues extend beyond infrastructure.

“New York City teachers have described elementary schools that refuse to allow students to use bathroom sinks because washing hands ‘wastes time’ and ‘causes incidents (such as water fights),’” says Harvard Graduate School of Education Professor Meira Levinson. “This is a good time to turn these approaches around. By investing in bathroom maintenance and improvements and by changing the culture around handwashing, schools have an opportunity to show students both that their health and wellbeing are critically important and that they can be part of a public health solution that will help others.”