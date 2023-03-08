KQED is a proud member of

Forum

In Search of Love and Liberation with Writer Carvell Wallace

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Carvell Wallace (Image courtesy of Carvell Wallace and the Heising Simons Foundation)

Oakland based writer Carvell Wallace has written searchingly and compassionately about Mr. Rogers, Michael B Jordan, abortion rights, race, parenting,  bicycling, basketball and so much more. Running through all of his work is the question of how to be a good person in a deeply flawed world.  “I’ve long thought that the only thing that really matters is how we treat each other,” he said. “It’s why I focus my writing on our shared humanity, and the struggles we go through to find love and liberation.”  Carvell Wallace has just won the American Mosaic Journalism prize and its 100,000 dollar award. He joins us in studio to talk about his work.

Guests:

Carvell Wallace, writer; 2023 recipient of the American Mosaic Journalism Prize - he's working on a memoir about childhood trauma

