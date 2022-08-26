The artificial intelligence-powered image generator DALL-E 2 can take any words you type in — like purple kittens snorkeling in the style of Picasso — and create that as a picture. There are somecompany-imposed limitations to what you can tell the AI to make: you can’t upload faces and you can’t generate images of public figures. But as fake images and videos become easier to generate— by anyone — what does the new landscape of online misinformation look like? Deepfake expert Hany Farid joins us to share his fears and hopes for this brave new world of image generation.
DALL-E, Deepfakes and the New Frontier of Online Misinformation
Generated using Craiyon (formerly known as DALL-E mini), inspired by OpenAI’s DALL-E.
Guests:
Hany Farid, professor, UC Berkeley - with a joint appointment in electrical engineering & computer sciences and the School of Information. He is also a member of the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab and is a senior faculty advisor for the Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity
Lama Ahmad, policy researcher, OpenAI.
