DALL-E, Deepfakes and the New Frontier of Online Misinformation

The artificial intelligence-powered image generator DALL-E 2 can take any words you type in — like purple kittens snorkeling in the style of Picasso — and create that as a picture. There are somecompany-imposed limitations to what you can tell the AI to make: you can’t upload faces and you can’t generate images of public figures. But as fake images and videos become easier to generate— by anyone — what does the new landscape of online misinformation look like? Deepfake expert Hany Farid joins us to share his fears and hopes for this brave new world of image generation.