KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe WorldEach weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

DALL-E, Deepfakes and the New Frontier of Online Misinformation

Mina Kim
at 11:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Generated using Craiyon (formerly known as DALL-E mini), inspired by OpenAI’s DALL-E.

The artificial intelligence-powered image generator DALL-E 2 can take any words you type in — like purple kittens snorkeling in the style of Picasso — and create that as a picture. There are somecompany-imposed limitations to what you can tell the AI to make: you can’t upload faces and you can’t generate images of public figures. But as fake images and videos become easier to generate— by anyone — what does the new landscape of online misinformation look like? Deepfake expert Hany Farid joins us to share his fears and hopes for this brave new world of image generation.

Guests:

Hany Farid, professor, UC Berkeley - with a joint appointment in electrical engineering & computer sciences and the School of Information. He is also a member of the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab and is a senior faculty advisor for the Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity

Lama Ahmad, policy researcher, OpenAI.

Sponsored