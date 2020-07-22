Developing and Distributing a Coronavirus Vaccine

It was reported on Monday that the University of Oxford developed a coronavirus vaccine that appears safe and triggers an immune response. Another study from King’s College London from the previous week, however, seems to show that immunity to COVID-19 may only last a few months. And the science of developing a vaccine is only one of many hurdles. Once a vaccine is deemed safe and effective, there are many unanswered questions about how to manufacture and fairly distribute it. In this hour, we talk with a panel of experts about where we are in developing a coronavirus vaccine and how a vaccine should be distributed.