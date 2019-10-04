As our climate changes, so does our health. Health researchers are warning of serious risks that go along with a warming planet, including a longer, more intense allergy season, higher risk of disease from smoke and air pollution, and intensified mental health issues due to extreme heat and climate anxiety. Forum discusses the toll that climate change may have on our society's physical and mental health.
How Climate Change Could Make Us All Sicker
at 10:00 AM
The gas-powered Valley Generating Station is seen in the San Fernando Valley on March 10, 2017 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Paul Auerbach, Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford Hospital & Clinics
Robin Cooper, Psychiatrist in private practice in San Francisco , co-founder of Climate Psychiatry Alliance
