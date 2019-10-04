How Climate Change Could Make Us All Sicker
Search
X
Donate
Forum

How Climate Change Could Make Us All Sicker

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
The gas-powered Valley Generating Station is seen in the San Fernando Valley on March 10, 2017 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

As our climate changes, so does our health. Health researchers are warning of serious risks that go along with a warming planet, including a longer, more intense allergy season, higher risk of disease from smoke and air pollution, and intensified mental health issues due to extreme heat and climate anxiety. Forum discusses the toll that climate change may have on our society's physical and mental health.

Guests:

Dr. Paul Auerbach, Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford Hospital & Clinics

Robin Cooper, Psychiatrist in private practice in San Francisco , co-founder of Climate Psychiatry Alliance

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.