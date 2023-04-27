Itadakimasu! Kanpai! Takoyaki! Mochi donuts! Japan Center Malls, located in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, is home to every Japanese food you can imagine, with even more to discover at each turn. The center of the Bay Area’s Japanese and Japanese-American community since 1906, San Francisco’s Japantown is one of only three remaining in the country — and Japan Center Malls has been its cultural center for the last 60 years.

Check, Please! Bay Area reporter Cecilia Phillips visited Japan Center Malls to sample a variety of authentic Japanese street food and cuisine, tasting everything from piping hot takoyaki to Michelin Plate-awarded omakase sushi.

