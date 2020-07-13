With seafood restaurant alaMar, Oakland chef Nelson German breaks from Black chef stereotypes

By his early 20s, German began to take on the role of master griller at backyard barbecues. Everyone agreed, the man had talent. Emboldened by their response to his cooking, German got his first job in a restaurant kitchen. For the next decade he honed his skills in New York, developing a style that drew as much from his Dominican roots as from the Mediterranean and Asian cuisines he helped prepare.

Eventually, the time came for German to open his own restaurant. With his wife, May, at his side, he returned to her hometown of Oakland and, in 2014, they opened alaMar. It was a dream come true for German, the chance to tell his own story through his food. "That's the special thing about being a chef-owner," he says. Opening a place of your own "shows how far we have come." He filled the menu with childhood inspirations, memories from growing up, and original dishes.

While alaMar is technically a seafood restaurant, its menu is more accurately described as a stroll through German's life. Chef's braised meats—braised oxtail is on the current takeout menu—come straight from his mom's home cooking repertoire. Braised chicken "is the one dish I always ask her to make for me when I go to visit. It's slow and low and you have to braise it for two hours. It's a dish you put a lot of love into," he says.

One early alaMar dish, fried goat cheese stuffed with camembert with a spiced beef puree and honeycomb, was inspired by a dish at a Spanish tapas restaurant German and May frequented in New York. And elements from a decade of summers spent with friends in Puglia, Italy, where he played and worked in home and restaurant kitchens, show up in his crudos, ceviches, and other dishes. "They really focus on the seafood but you don't need too much cooking," the chef says. These dishes are "using ingredients I don't normally don't see in Italian restaurants in the U.S., like pistachio, turmeric, and saffron."

German's range and talent is not unusual among Black chefs who, all around the country, are innovating in kitchens that specialize in a wide variety of cuisines. But the recognition he's received as a Black chef—even the fact that he owns and operates a restaurant that is not specifically dedicated to soul food or African food—is rare.

"I'm in an industry where there were a lot of great chefs but they never got recognized," says German. Confronting those racial disparities drives him. "It's about more than just greens and cornbread. We can have sexy restaurants."