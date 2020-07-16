Your Ultimate 2020 Summer Ice Cream Guide

At this point in shelter-in-place, we're solidly in month five of the pandemic in the Bay Area. Maybe all of your kitchen gadgets have been used to make bread, desserts and sweet treats. Maybe kitchen apathy has you craving without wanting to put in the effort.

We have good news: Many ice cream spots around the Bay Area are open, with a variety of options for delivery.

Here’s how to get a pint delivered while sheltering in place. Guidelines and restrictions are constantly changing, so it’s best to check social media or websites before ordering. (And if you still want to make ice cream yourself? Jump to our home recipes.)

Delivery

Baked Bear

This chain best known for its create-your-own ice cream sandwich offers delivery via third-party apps in both of its Bay Area locations. The Fisherman’s Wharf location offers delivery through Uber Eats, while the Columbus Avenue location offers delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub.