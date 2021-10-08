KQED is a proud member of
Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Rose & Strawberry Waffle, Beef Empanada, Xiao Long Bao

Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!, season 1, episode 5, airs Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Fresh, fragrant and flavorful — this week’s special teen guests’ picks are all about melt-in-your-mouth delights! Mints & Honey, a chic, colorful cafe in San Carlos, whips up a Rose and Strawberry Waffle with fresh, unique floral toppings. Then, Milohas crafts traditional Colombian pastries like their savory and hearty Beef Empanada in San Jose. Finally, we learn the secrets to making handmade Xiao Long Bao, the delicate, steamed soup dumplings at Union City’s Din Ding Dumpling House.

Host Leslie Sbrocco joins special teen guests Caitlynn, Amelie & Richard from Mersea Restaurant on Treasure Island.

