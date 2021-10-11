Superman's Son, Jon Kent, Comes Out as Bisexual in a New Comic. It's a Big Deal—Sort of

In current DC Comics continuity, Clark Kent married Lois Lane. They had a son, named after Clark's father, Jonathan. Lots of stuff happened to the super-tyke, including but not limited to the kind of narratively convenient rapid aging that a lot of sitcom moppets undergo, and now he's a 17-year-old with all of his father's powers. (There's been some talk, in the comics, that the combination of Kryptonian and human DNA may somehow make him even more powerful than Superman, which doesn't make a lot of sense on the surface, but then, if a superhero can defy the Law of Gravity, why not the Laws of Gregor Mendel?)

And while Jon Kent is the O.G. Superman's son, and has gone by the nomme-de-cape Superboy until now, in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El, he's assumed the mantle of Superman, while his father heads off to deep space for an indefinite period of time.

(Not for nothing, but it should be noted that Taylor and Timms are spinning a good yarn, in Superman: Son of Kal-El. In just a handful of issues they've delineated Jon Kent's mindset and personality more clearly than anyone has been able to do before. Basically: He's a kid who's spent his life in his father's formidable shadow, a state of being that was compounded when Superman recently revealed his Clark Kent identity to the world. That's left Jon seeking not only a secret identity but trying to figure out a personal one: He's well-meaning but restless, and he chafes against his father's tendency to simply put out literal and figurative fires, instead of bending his formidable powers towards addressing the systemic problems that caused them.)

Wait. That sounds familiar ...

It should. We've been here before, quite recently. Just two months ago, in fact, DC Comics announced that the character of Tim Drake, one of several Robins who've clocked field time filling Batman's "red-breasted chief intern" position, would get a boyfriend. It made news, as it should: Robin, unlike many other queer superhero characters owned by the DC and Marvel, is a household name. (Sorry, Coagula. It's the truth.)