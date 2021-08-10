Batman's Sidekick Robin Comes Out. It Makes Sense, if You Were Paying Attention

You'll see some coverage declaring that Tim has come out as bisexual, but that's not technically true. Yes, he's dated fellow hero, Spoiler (Stephanie Brown) on and off. But his journey is just beginning, and Tim is still figuring himself out—he hasn't applied any specific labels to himself yet, and his creators haven't either.

Which only makes sense, given who Tim Drake is.

A huge number of different creators have written Tim Drake's Robin over the years, but a clear and consistent through-line has emerged: He's analytical, self-critical and tends to over-intellectualize. In recent years, upon being supplanted by li'l Damien Wayne's Robin, he's questioned his place in the Bat-family, going so far as to rebrand himself with the perfectly terrible and just plain confusing name "Red Robin," despite manifesting neither a predilection for fast-food burgers nor bob-bob-bobbing along, and later still, "Drake."

That's it, just "Drake."

Like "Cher." Or "Madonna." Or "Beyoncé."

... Yeah we really should have seen this coming.

I'm only half-kidding. Think about it: Tim canonically figured out Batman and Robin's secret identities by closely watching their exploits in news coverage. He recognized their signature moves, he analyzed their body language. Which is to say: He watched these two men with a kind of achingly pointed attention that queer readers know only too well.

It stands to reason, too, that his coming-out process would be one marked by a halting, introspective approach. Writer Meghan Fitzmartin captures the central, yawning internal disconnect between what we're told we should be and what we truly are:

Ever had a lightbulb moment? Like something out of the ether taunting and teasing you. Like you know you're supposed to be on the same page as your brain but not everything made sense. People keep asking me what I want ... But I couldn't grasp it. Whatever it was, it always felt just out of reach. Until now. Until right now.

Whatever specific letter or letters of the queer initialism LGBTQIA+ Tim will ultimately resonate with, he'll join a growing pantheon of queer superhero and supervillain characters like Northstar, Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Iceman, Apollo, Midnighter and the Golden Age Green Lantern. None of them, however, share a level of public recognition anything approaching that enjoyed by Robin, the Boy Wonder.