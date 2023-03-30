KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Yellow and white wildflower blooms seen in a meadow.
California poppy (Eschscholzia californica) and various other wildflowers blooming in a meadow in San José. (Sundry Photography/Getty Images)
Science

Where to See Wildflowers Near You in the Bay Area (Plus, the Science Behind the 'Super Bloom')

Science

Where to See Wildflowers Near You in the Bay Area (Plus, the Science Behind the 'Super Bloom')

Sarah Mohamad
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

If you're in the Bay Area, you might have noticed that trees have been splendidly in bloom around the region since early February. Vibrant wildflowers are popping up around California, a sight of bursting color that many look forward to every year — as much as they look forward to striking-looking invasive species that carpet the hillsides.

Spring is in the air in a big way, thanks to the abundant rain we’ve received so far. So you might be wondering: Will there be a "super bloom" this year? Where are the best places to see wildflower blooms in the Bay Area? And what’s the science behind the seasonality of plant blooms?

What are super blooms, and can we see them in the Bay Area?

Unfortunately, we might not be seeing a super bloom in California like the one we saw in 2005 or the colorful explosion of 2019. But that’s not necessarily bad news.

"That doesn't mean that we're not having some amazing blooms this year. But at least in the desert, we're not getting the super bloom that we've had in the past," said Cameron Barrows, conservation ecologist at the Center for Conservation Biology at UC Riverside.

California is the most biologically diverse state in the country, home to about 8,000 species of plants. Over 2,300 of those are wildflowers, according to Barrows.

A super bloom, he says, is not a scientific term, and is mainly used by the media to describe incredible bloom events that are not very common, when many different species of wildflowers bloom at the same time. "There might be anywhere that's 50 to 100 different species in bloom during a super bloom event," Barrows said.

The right amount of rain and temperature set the stage for a super bloom. "I refer to this as sort of a global 'Goldilocks scenario' where [it's] not too much rain, not too little rain — not too hot, not too cold," said Barrow. "When it is just right, then lots and lots of species will bloom at the same time."

The best blooms happen when we have a wet year followed by a strong drought, according to Richard Minnich, professor at the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Riverside. He says that the drought suppresses invasive species or annual grasses, leaving room for the wildflowers to take off.

Minnich cites the super bloom event of 2005 in Death Valley as a great example of this, "after one of the wettest winters we would ever see, and it also followed some dry weather."

From the perspective of a low hillside deep in a valley of low, rolling hills, absolutely alive with orange poppies, bright purple blooms, bright green grass, and even some ice-green sage.
A Walker Canyon super bloom in Lake Elsinore in 2017. (Beau Rogers/Flickr)

So why no super bloom already this year?

We’ve had exceptional rainfall so far in 2023, occurring earlier than in previous years. This encourages invasive plants to germinate earlier, taking over the opportunity for native wildflowers to bloom. And ideally, for a super bloom to occur, we’d need that "Goldilocks" balance to ensure that invasive plants don’t dominate and the native plants can "complete their entire life cycle," Barrows said.

We've also had exceptionally cold weather these past few months, extending the bloom period to later in the spring, says Minnich.

"[Wildflowers] will also bloom later into the spring. Once they start they'll last longer because the ground is obviously really wet," he said.

Where and when can you see blooms in the Bay Area?

If you’re planning to head out on a trail to enjoy these wildflower blooms, be sure to respect the landscape and stay on designated trails. Do not trample or pick any flowers, and pack out anything you pack in.

Be aware that "there's this entire ecosystem that the flowers are helping to support," urged Barrows. He says that when you damage the wildflowers, "you are then not only impacting the bees and the butterflies and the hummingbirds and the animals that eat the flowers and eat the seeds and so forth," but also the opportunity for future super blooms.

You might be able to spot wildflowers or colorful invasive plants in the locations mentioned in the 2019 KQED guide "Where to See a 'Super Bloom' in the Bay Area." Places like Point Reyes National Seashore, the Berkeley Hills, Mount Davidson and Russian Ridge Preserve are some of the locations recommended.

If you’re in San Francisco, The San Francisco Standard recommends Balboa Natural Area, Bernal Hill, Corona Heights, Grandview Park, Tank Hill and John McLaren Park.

Here are a few more recommendations on where to see colorful blooms, from California State Parks:

Mount Tamalpais State Park, Marin County: On Coast View Trail near Pantoll, you’ll be able to see some wildflowers like the Pacific hound’s tongue, common starlily and dwarf checkermallow in February and March. Later in the spring in April and May, you can spot species like the narrowleaf mule’s ear, lupine, Ithuriel’s spear, blue dicks, California poppy and Western blue-eyed grass.

China Camp State Park, Marin County: In March, you can see wildflowers like the Warrior’s plume, shooting star, milkmaids, laceleaf sanicle and sun cups on the Shoreline Trail. In April and May, you might be able to see California poppy, narrowleaf mule’s ear, yellow mariposa lily, Ithuriel’s spear and Douglas iris.

Trione-Annadel State Park, Sonoma County: In March, look for buttercup, shooting star, purple larkspur, common starlily, checker lily and Pacific hound’s tongue on Cobblestone Trail. April and May bring yellow mariposa lily, ookow, red larkspur and purple Chinese houses.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Sonoma County: On Lower Bald Mountain Trail, in February and March, look for Pacific hound’s tongue, red maids, baby blue eyes, checker lily and more. April and May bring whispering bells (a fire follower), popcorn flowers, Diogenes’ lantern, blue dicks, lupine and California poppy.

Sponsored

Phenology, climate change and seasonal change

Phenology is the study of cycles and seasons in nature, and people have been studying how plants around the world respond to seasonal changes — including blooms — for thousands of years.

Phenological data for the cherry blossom tree, for example, dates back to the ninth century in Kyoto, Japan. Back in the 800s, people weren’t necessarily collecting this data for the sole purpose of scientific evidence — but for the sake of cherry blossom party planning.

Celebrating cherry blossoms was "a really big event in Japan then," said Libby Elwood, ecologist and director of education, outreach, diversity and inclusion and global collaborations at iDigBio on a recent episode of Forum about seasonal change. "And it continues to be as it is in many cities and places around the world."

Cherry trees blossom for a very short period of time, making the peak flowering stage a critical data point in understanding the physiological stage of the tree. It’s also the most well-documented data in phenology, Elwood says.

In the Bay Area, you can see cherry blossom trees blooming now at the Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco, lasting hopefully until about early April. And the official Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, an annual event celebrating spring and Japanese culture, will be happening April 8–16 in San Francisco's Japantown.

Delicate light pink flowers and some still tight, darker pink buds hang out long skinny limbs covered in pale, sage-colored lichen, in the foreground, with wet, bright green grass in the background.
Cherry blossoms at the Japanese Tea Garden, Golden Gate Park, in March 2018. (Let photo prove our life/Getty Images)

Plants start blooming when there’s a change in temperature, light and precipitation. As our climate gets warmer, the blooms, along with other stages in the plant life cycle, start earlier, Elwood says. “Modern climate change studies and phenology are ways to see how temperature and climate is impacting plants and animals,” said Elwood.

As plants begin to bloom earlier, the hope is that insects — the pollinators — also start coming out at the same time. As insects become more active earlier in the spring, the birds may also sync up. "You have this relationship between the plants and their pollinators and then between birds and their food source," said Elwood. "And you hope that those are all in sync."

Blooms can vary from block to block in your neighborhood, depending on where the plant is. Local variabilities like streetlights, radiation heat coming off buildings and wind protection from buildings can be a few reasons for these varied blooms in the city, according to Elwood. “There is definitely a lot of that sort of microclimate happening,” said Elwood.

Tracking invasive species and animals over time

If you’ve seen plants or wildflowers that you don’t recognize and would like to learn more about them, Elwood recommends using the community science app iNaturalist to upload your photo. Chances are there might be a match on the app that helps you find your answer.

The data that is fed into apps like iNaturalist is used by experts in the field of phenology to track invasive species or animals, in places where they weren’t seen before. Certain plants and animals might shift to locations with their preferred temperatures and precipitation levels, and apps like this can help track those changes.

"As the climate changes, certain plants and animals might be showing up where they weren't historically," said Elwood.

Sponsored