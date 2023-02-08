The Glory of Springs Blossoms in… Early February?

Please try again

The Bay Area’s trees are starting to bloom and it’s beautiful. Magnificent magnolia, plum and even, in some areas, cherry blossoms. With global warming, some plants have been leafing and blooming earlier. We’ll talk to experts on seasonal change and the local flora about the whys, hows and whens of blooms and what it all means for pollination, insects and birds. And we’ll want to hear from you. What are you seeing on your walks and in your backyards?

Guests:

Ryan Guillou , director of collections and conservation, Gardens of Golden Gate Park, includes the botanical gardens, conservatory of flowers and Japanese tea garden



Libby Ellwood , ecologist and director of education, outreach, diversity, & inclusion and global collaborations, iDigBio