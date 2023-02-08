KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
NPR Special Coverage
6:00 pm – 7:00 pmNPR Special Coverage

State of the Union Address

President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress. KQED will carry NPR’s live, anchored coverage of the president’s address and the anticipated Republican Party response.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Glory of Springs Blossoms in… Early February?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Magnolia blossoms (Jose Erwin Garde via Getty Images)

The Bay Area’s trees are starting to bloom and it’s beautiful. Magnificent magnolia, plum and even, in some areas, cherry blossoms. With global warming, some plants have been leafing and blooming earlier. We’ll talk to experts on seasonal change and the local flora about the whys, hows and whens of blooms and what it all means for pollination, insects and birds. And we’ll want to hear from you. What are you seeing on your walks and in your backyards?

Guests:

Ryan Guillou, director of collections and conservation, Gardens of Golden Gate Park, includes the botanical gardens, conservatory of flowers and Japanese tea garden

Libby Ellwood, ecologist and director of education, outreach, diversity, & inclusion and global collaborations, iDigBio

Sponsored