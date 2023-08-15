Family Of Farmworker Killed By Police Call For Accountability

New Carbon Capture Funding Could Help California Meet Climate Goals

The Department of Energy has announced $100 million in funding for 19 carbon capture projects nationwide. One of those projects is destined for the Kern County foothills, near Taft.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

Santa Rosa Vigil Marks One Year Since Killing Of Pelaez-Chavez

It’s been one year since a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed local farmworker, David Pelaez-Chavez. His family and community members are calling on the District Attorney to bring charges against the deputy involved.

Reporter: Tash Kimmell