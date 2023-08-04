Outside Lands 2023: Parking, Public Transit, Road Closures and More

San Francisco’s biggest music festival, Outside Lands, is coming up Aug. 11–13 in Golden Gate Park with a 2023 lineup that includes Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and local San Francisco star La Doña.
But if you managed to get a ticket to this sold-out three-day festival, you might have questions about parking, public transit, road closures, the bag policy, parties and more — since Outside Lands is a huge, sprawling event that takes over a large part of Golden Gate Park and impacts a lot of the surrounding areas of the Richmond and Sunset districts in San Francisco.
So keep reading for our quick guide to this year’s Outside Lands festival with everything you need to know. (And if you want the rundown from an Outside Lands veteran, read KQED Arts’ archive guide to the festival.)
Jump straight to:
- Where can I find parking for Outside Lands?
- What are the Outside Lands road closures, and where can I get dropped off?
- What’s the best way to get to Golden Gate Park using public transit?
- What’s the bag policy at Outside Lands?
Getting to Outside Lands by car: Where are the road closures?
Outside Lands organizers (and KQED reporters) recommend ticket holders don’t drive to the festival — and when you read our information about road closures and the parking situation, you may understand why.
Road closures for Outside Lands
These are the entrances closed on the north side of Golden Gate Park, according to the park’s official website: Transverse Drive at Crossover Drive, JFK Drive at Transverse Drive, 30th Avenue, 36th Avenue, 43rd Avenue (Chain of Lakes), 47th Avenue, and The Great Highway at JFK Drive.
These are the entrances closed on the south side of the park: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Crossover Drive, 25th Avenue, Sunset Boulevard at Irving Street, 41st Avenue (Chain of Lakes), and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Lincoln Avenue.
Below is a map of the road closures near the park. Roads will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 p.m.:
Road closures for Outside Lands include:
- All streets in Golden Gate Park west of Park Presidio and Crossover, and Sunset between Irving and Martin Luther King from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 p.m.
- JFK Drive from Transverse to 36th Avenue will also be closed on certain days before and after the festival, starting Monday, Aug. 7 and lasting through Thursday, Aug. 10, and then again from Monday, Aug. 14 through Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Where can I get picked up or dropped off at Outside Lands?
If you’re looking for a good pickup or drop-off point — either for yourself, or because you’re someone else’s ride — Outside Lands recommends “several blocks north or south of the park” — particularly advising that you try Geary Boulevard or Balboa Street to the north, or Irving Street to the south.
You can also be picked up or dropped off for Outside Lands by vehicles or private buses in the Outer Sunset (south of the park) on the North side of Irving, between 25th and 27th avenues.
In the Outer Richmond (the north side of the park near the high school), you can get picked up or dropped off at:
- The North side of Balboa, between 30th and 31st avenues, or
- The West side of 30th Avenue, between Balboa and Anza.
Advice for using rideshares and taxis
If you are using rideshare apps like Lyft or Uber, the official Outside Lands pickup and drop-off locations are Balboa & 30th Avenue or Irving Street between 25th and 27th avenues. Be aware that these apps will impose dynamic pricing for an event like Outside Lands, which will make even a short ride much more expensive than usual.
If you are using a taxi to get to or from Outside Lands any time from Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. to Monday, Aug. 14 at 2 a.m., there are taxi stands on the south side of Fulton at 28th and 29th avenues and the south side of Fulton at 24th and 25th avenues.