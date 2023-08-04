Outside Lands 2023: Parking, Public Transit, Road Closures and More

Are there no-go areas for pickup and drop-off for Outside Lands?

According to SFMTA, these areas are strictly forbidden to pick someone up or drop someone off:

Outer Sunset, south side of the park:

Lincoln Way, between 25th and 41st avenues.

Outer Richmond, n​​orth side of the park:

Fulton, between 26th and 37th avenues.

26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, 32nd, 33rd, 34th, 35th, 36th and 37th avenues, between Fulton and Cabrillo.

Golden Gate Park from Friday at 11 a.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.:

All streets in Golden Gate Park including Crossover.

Where can I find parking for Outside Lands?

Let’s get this out of the way: There is no “official” general parking for Outside Lands. (Jump straight to more information on accessible parking below.)

Remember, if you’re choosing to try to park near Outside Lands, break-ins are common in San Francisco — so leave nothing visible in your vehicle, and if at all possible leave your trunk exposed to show it’s empty. Don’t leave any electronics like laptops in your vehicle, even if you think they’re hidden.

Where you definitely can’t find parking for Outside Lands

There are parking restrictions in the following nearby neighborhoods: Fulton, Lincoln, La Playa, and Lower Great Highway.

Overnight parking of “vehicles taller than 7 (feet) or longer than 12 (feet) any day, street cleaning and 72-hour prohibition violations may result in tickets and towing,” warns Outside Lands’ website. They also note that the SF Department of Parking and Traffic will be “on high alert during this period of time.” In other words: don’t risk it.

Can I use a resident’s parking spot?

Some schools near Golden Gate Park sell their parking during Outside Lands to fundraise money, such as Argonne Elementary School (which does not take reservations.)

Residents around Golden Gate Park may also sell their parking spaces to festival visitors. You can find these on Reddit, Facebook, or even by trolling through the Sunset District in person, and seeing who has signs up. If you choose to go this route to find parking, stay extra vigilant for scams, and make sure you’re always sending money to the right person.

What about blocking a driveway, even if it’s mine?

According to the SFMTA, the San Francisco Transportation Code allows residents to park in the street and block their own driveway “provided the driveway does not serve more than two tenants.” Any multifamily units of three or more, says SFMTA, may not block their own driveway. Vehicles may also never be parked on the sidewalk.

During Outside Lands, the SFMTA will enforce blocked driveways “on a complaint basis only,” says SFMTA. Of course, that’s not giving you free rein to block a person’s driveway — they’ll almost certainly make that complaint and have you towed if they don’t recognize your car.

If you live near Golden Gate Park, you can check Outside Lands’ Neighborhood 311 advisory page for local residents, for any updates.

How to get to Outside Lands using public transit

Getting to Outside Lands using SF Muni

SF Muni has a useful map of your options for transportation routes to Outside Lands (PNG), and the agency has its own guide on getting to Golden Gate Park on Muni.

Muni will be providing extra service on the N Judah and 5R Fulton Rapid. However, remember: The extra service on 5R will not serve the entire route.

Each night of the festival, there will be a Muni 5X Fulton Express service from Golden Gate Park to Civic Center BART Station.

Bookmark the SFMTA website for a comprehensive list of extra stops provided by Muni for the weekend of Outside Lands.

Other public transit advisories, as noted on SFMTA’s website:

You can plan your Muni trip on 511.org and check Muni’s arrival information on Next Bus.

Using the official Outside Lands shuttle

You can hop a ride on Outside Lands’ shuttle, which departs from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium to the south entrance of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park. Civic Center BART station is next to the Bill Graham Auditorium.

These “coach-style buses” are pre-paid, and cost $26 for a one-day pass (with a $3.50 to $5.50 fee.) The service will begin running each day at 11 a.m. and run “continuously all day with limited coverage” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, with the last shuttle to the festival leaving Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. As for getting back, return shuttles run until one hour after the music ends each night, say festival organizers.

Outside Lands officials strongly recommend taking BART to Civic Center to pick up the official shuttle, but if you do drive, paid parking is available in the Civic Center Parking Garage adjacent to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for a fee (entrance at McAllister Street between Polk Street and Larkin Street.)

Getting to Outside Lands on BART

The nearest BART station to Golden Gate Park is Civic Center. From there, you can travel onward to Outside Lands using SF Muni, or use the official paid Outside Lands shuttle which departs from the nearby Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

BART service will run until “around midnight” on all three days, says the Outside Lands official guidance. Parking at BART stations with BART-run parking lots is free after 3 p.m. on Friday, and free all day on Saturday and Sunday (except for the Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stations, which still charge on weekends.)

You can use the BART Trip Planner to hash out the details.

Getting to Outside Lands by bike

You can park your bikes at the festival, available at the eastern and southern parts of the festival site.

Bay Wheels, run by rideshare app Lyft, is available at the festival on JFK Drive, just east of Transverse Drive, to park your bike or get a bike home. Use this website to find Bay Wheels near you.