For La Doña, SF’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Supports A Rising Music Career

“Guaranteed income is rooted in this belief that everyone deserves economic security,” says Imah of YBCA. She says other recipients of the program have used the funds to rent studio spaces, and Liminal Space, San Francisco’s new trans-centering art gallery, received funding from the program. According to YBCA’s voluntary surveys and informal conversations with recipients, other artists have used the funds to travel and see family for the first time in years, pursue educational opportunities, or simply take better care of themselves.

“[There are] improvements to mental to mental and emotional health, less stress,” Imah adds.

And less financial stress frees up energy to make better art. For Peña-Govea, the Guaranteed Income Pilot provides much-needed stability. “It’s the end of the month and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening? How am I going to do this?’ I look at the next tour. I have to book all these things,” she says. “And then it’s the first, and I have this little angel descending a grand into my account, and I’m like, ‘OK, thank God.’”

The Many Jobs of an Independent Artist

Independent artists like Peña-Govea must juggle multiple roles that—in the well-resourced ecosystem of a major label—are each jobs of their own. There are rehearsals with the band; time in the studio crafting new material; creating social media content and monitoring engagement; and managing all the contracts and logistics that go into booking live performances.

“I can’t work a nine-to-five if I have to go on tour and if I have to be churning out all this content and going to different sites for gigs and, you know—I mean, it’s an artist’s life,” says Peña-Govea. “It’s not very conducive [to a job] with full benefits and stable income.”

Her teaching work—made up of contract gigs—helps her pay the bills, but that comes with its own challenges. Many children are traumatized from pandemic isolation and poverty; some have fallen behind because of distance learning.

“Most of the artists I know definitely do teaching work,” she says. “It’s kind of a catch-22. … If I get sick in the classroom, then I can’t play my gig and I miss that income. What happens if I get sick on the road and I have to quarantine, and I can’t teach when I get home?”

The $1,000 a month from the Guaranteed Income Pilot only covers a fraction of Peña-Govea’s expenses. It’s crucial to take her band along on tour to capture the full dimension and energy of her sound, she says, but it’s costly. The South by Southwest trip cost about $5,000, and she crowdfunded to cover costs for her current tour with Durand Jones & the Indications. With the Guaranteed Income Pilot, the regular check on top of earnings from teaching means that she can breathe easier, and spend more time working on her craft instead of constantly hustling for grants.

Taking Guaranteed Income from Pilot to Policy

There’s a lot of need among artists in a gentrified city like San Francisco, which Peña-Govea refers to as a “contested area.” Coming to fill that need is an expanding array of guaranteed income programs, engineered to deal with the realities of rising inequality at a time when wages haven’t increased to keep up with the cost of living.

According to the San Francisco Guaranteed Income Advisory Group, there are currently nearly a dozen guaranteed income programs either in practice or development in San Francisco alone, and at least six in neighboring counties. In the city, that includes cash payments for low-income transgender people, as well as for Black and Pacific Islanders during pregnancy and six months post-partum. Oakland has a program for low-income families, and the California Department of Social Services has announced a 2022 rollout of its own pilot focused on young adults who’ve aged out of foster care, as well as low-income pregnant people.

The goal for the Guaranteed Income Pilot for Artists, Imah says, is to take the program from pilot to policy. She wants to see it written into law. “We’re really, truly advocating for the city, state and federal level of guaranteed income implementation,” she says.