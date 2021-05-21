San Francisco’s ‘Guaranteed Income’ Pilot for Artists Starts Today. But Some Arts Groups are Unhappy with the Process So Far

Starting today, 130 artists in San Francisco will receive $1,000 a month for the next 6 months through the city’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which was announced in March to help artists from marginalized communities who have struggled during the pandemic.

Most artists agree a guaranteed income would help. But as the program officially rolls out, some arts groups are concerned that the process of launching the experiment was inequitable from the beginning.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, KQED arts and culture reporter





