The Bay

San Francisco’s ‘Guaranteed Income’ Pilot for Artists Starts Today. But Some Arts Groups are Unhappy with the Process So Far

Devin KatayamaChloe VeltmanEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
On May 21, 2021, San Francisco's 'Guaranteed Income' Pilot Project for artists disbursed its first set of payments. The program was announced by the city and is being administered by the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA).

Starting today, 130 artists in San Francisco will receive $1,000 a month for the next 6 months through the city’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which was announced in March to help artists from marginalized communities who have struggled during the pandemic.

Most artists agree a guaranteed income would help. But as the program officially rolls out, some arts groups are concerned that the process of launching the experiment was inequitable from the beginning.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, KQED arts and culture reporter


