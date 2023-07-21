Seeing Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium? Everything to Know, From Parking and Pick-Up to Prep

ACE train

You can use the ACE train to travel to Santa Clara from Stockton, Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Vasco, Livermore, Pleasanton and Fremont.

Caltrain

You can also take Caltrain to the Eras show, but will need to connect with the VTA light rail. You can get a double Caltrain pass here.

Biking

Not quite public transportation, but there are also bike valets from the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition (who are looking for volunteers). However, as one Reddit user informed us, the bike trail is often closed during busy events like game days so don’t assume you’ll be able to use this trail to reach Levi’s Stadium on the nights of the Eras shows.

Private shuttles

You could consider looking into a private ride or shuttle to and from Levi’s Stadium, especially if there’s a large group of you going — just be aware that a lot of these services may already be booked up.

Private MRide round-trip shuttles are offered to Levi’s Stadium from Westwood, a venue in San Francisco, with tickets on Eventbrite for both night one and night two of the Eras tour.

Prepare for a super crowded stadium experience

There’s no shame in getting a little antsy at the big crowds. In a packed stadium, it’s normal to get a little overwhelmed.

While there have been no reports of crowd crushes at Swift’s concert), it doesn’t hurt to be careful. According to Mehdi Moussaïd, a research scientist in Berlin who studies crowd behavior, rely on your instincts and senses if you feel like the crowd is getting too dense. If you get stuck in a crush, move with the crowd and put your arms out in front of your chest and hold them there.

“In this position, you would have some space, just a little bit, to push for half a centimeter or just 1 centimeter — enough for you to keep breathing,” Moussaïd said to NPR in 2022. “It’s not going to be comfortable. You’re going to be feeling really bad, but at least you’ll survive.” Read NPR’s full guide on what to do if you find yourself caught in a crowd crush.

What to know about using the bathroom at the Eras shows

You can find all of the bathroom locations at Levi’s Stadium here. Warning: These lines will be long.

You should consider building in a bathroom visit 45 minutes or an hour before Swift gets on stage, if you are already in the stadium (and you should be).

Alternatively, as one KQED staffer recommended, you can also sift through the Eras playlist and see if there is a song you may be comfortable ducking out of to run to the restroom.

For what it’s worth, according to recent reporting around the Eras tour, stadium bathrooms often become all-gender during these shows — albeit unofficially.

Can I tailgate at Levi’s Stadium if I didn’t get tickets?

Tailgating is probably not the first thing you think of when thinking about concerts. But many fans who didn’t get tickets have been outside the stadium, throwing a parking lot listening party in other cities.

But a Levi’s Stadium spokesperson told KQED that tailgating is prohibited for the Eras concerts, and that there are no designated viewing areas outside Levi’s Stadium. The spokesperson said fans without tickets are not able to get in the parking lot and should not plan to gather outside the stadium. There will be road closures on Tasman Drive on Friday morning, the 28th, and enforced through the weekend.

Levi’s is an open stadium, and many on social media report that the noise leaks out if you’re nearby.

Whatever you do, please remember: If you are drinking, please don’t get behind the wheel, and establish a designated sober driver instead. One fan tragically lost his life after the Eras concert in Houston when he was struck by a drunk driver.

Can I still get a ticket for the Eras tour at Levi’s Stadium?

Godspeed!

You may try your luck on services like Facebook marketplace resales, Eventbrite, or even Ticketmaster itself. The Better Businesses Bureau issued a warning about resale scams, with many people discovering after sending the money through apps like Venmo or Zelle that these “tickets” never existed. Check out the person’s profile and their past posting history to see if it seems real. And if you do choose to buy a resale, use your credit card says the BBB. This at least provides some protection for you if the deal was fake.

If you are getting a resale from a friend, make sure you call your friend directly — to make sure someone isn’t impersonating them online.

Official tickets for the Levi’s Stadium Eras shows are reported to be 100% sold out, so if you see a ticket online for under $500, it may be a scam.

The Taylor Swift subreddit had a trade and resale thread. Sometimes it works out for folks. But again — be careful. (Also good rule of thumb: Some tickets aren’t transferable until a week or so before the concert — meaning that you can’t transfer a ticket far ahead of time.)

What should I know about buying Eras merchandise in the stadium?

You can check out all of the Eras Tour merch ahead of time. There are pros and cons of getting the merch online vs. in person. Cons: If you buy online, shipping can take a while. If buying in person, you’ll be waiting in long lines. Pros: When you buy online, there is a 15% off code, often with the city’s name included. In person, there are some exclusive to the concert, like the beloved blue crewneck.