Seeing Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium? Everything to Know, From Parking and Pick-Up to Prep

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Swift fans know what that means: It’s time to make the friendship bracelets, take the moment, and taste it with thousands of fellow fans in the Bay Area in Santa Clara, temporarily renamed Swiftie Clara where the pop singer has been named honorary mayor to celebrate her arrival.
If you’re attending, you probably spent a good amount of money on tickets — and perhaps you’ll be spending even more simply getting to it, if you’re traveling to the South Bay from out of town — and you may be looking for a game plan to getting in and out of the undoubtedly crowded, hectic stadium as painlessly as possible. Or maybe you’re a parent or caregiver wanting to look after your kids at the concert. Or you grew up with Swift’s music, but may not be as knee-deep in her lore as her more passionate fans.
When does the Eras show start at Levi’s Stadium? What time does it end?
Taylor Swift’s sold-out Santa Clara shows both start at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and the stadium will likely be open at 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
The show has not one but two opening acts: sister band HAIM as well as Gracie Abrams. This means you should get there two or even three hours earlier than you think you should — since getting into Levi’s Stadium can be troublesome.
Levi’s is an open stadium, meaning it will get chilly when the night cools down. This means it’s a good idea to bring a jacket or sweater.
It’s also crucial to consider your footwear. Seriously, wear comfortable shoes, because you’ll likely be waiting in long, long lines to get in, for concessions, and merchandise. You’ll also almost certainly be on your feet throughout the entire performance. With the walk from the parking lot to your seating, and then around the stadium itself, you could find you’ve walked miles in one night. (I personally went as Country Taylor and did not break in my cowboy boots. Driving us home was a painful venture.)
Still racking your brain for fit ideas? Here’s some inspiration (with a heads-up for younger Swifties that there’s cursing in the second video):
What should I know about accessibility at Levi’s Stadium?
Levi’s Stadium’s has an online guide to their accessible services, which includes information about accessible seating and companion seats, bathroom services, elevator facilities and how to request to access closed captioning.
Levi’s says that any wheelchair services should be requested in advance when applicable by emailing mobilityservices@levisstadium.com or calling (408) 579-4610 with your requests.
What about using rideshare services like Uber or Lyft to get to or from Levi’s Stadium?
We should note that Reddit users actually recommended against using rideshares, saying that the wait time for one is long and expensive. However, if you are planning on getting an Uber or Lyft, you should be dropped off for the show “curbside on Great America Parkway, between Tasman Dr. and Old Glory Lane,” according to the Levi’s Stadium website.
And if you are taking a rideshare out of the stadium after the show ends, exit Gates A, B or F to get picked up at Red Lot 7. (Due to surge pricing, it will likely be expensive to get an Uber out the stadium.)
I’m dropping off and picking up somebody. Where should I go?
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is running additional light rail train service (with one past midnight), according to the city of Santa Clara’s news release. You can schedule this journey out on the VTA’s site by toggling to the “Trip Planner” tab.
“Concertgoers headed to see Taylor Swift at Levi’s Stadium this weekend will have access to a greater capacity of transit options than any other event hosted at the venue,” Stacey Hendler Ross, the VTA Public Information Officer, told KQED. “The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will add 30% more light rail train cars to the service plan to transport an estimated 12-15,000 passengers to and from the concert venue.”
Ross wrote that special service will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. There will be extra bus service on standby. Trains are “scheduled to run continuously after the concert to clear crowds as soon as possible.”
However Ross wrote that if you are a passenger hoping to catch the BART and Caltrain home, you “will need to take [the] VTA connecting service no later than 11 p.m. for Caltrain and 11:15 pm for BART” to make your connection on time.
And another reason to support public transportation — there will apparently be free VTA friendship bracelets for 500 passengers on both days. There will also be a photo-op with a cut-out of Swift on the bus and light-rail.
The VTA bus reaches the greater San José area, Mountain View, Cupertino and Sunnyvale (see the VTA bus schedule). The buses will drop you off at either the intersection of Tasman Drive and Great America Parkway or the intersection of Tasman Drive and Calle Del Sol. Please note that accessible cart services are not available for the latter.
Capital Corridor train
The Capitol Corridor train has special hours just for the Eras concert, but the train leaves at 11:59 p.m. (ie. a minute before midnight), so be sure to give yourself time to get there. This train provides transportation from Auburn, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento, Davis, Suisun, Fairfield, Martinez, Richmond, Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, Hayward, Santa Clara, Fremont/Centerville and San José.
You could consider looking into a private ride or shuttle to and from Levi’s Stadium, especially if there’s a large group of you going — just be aware that a lot of these services may already be booked up.
But a Levi’s Stadium spokesperson told KQED that tailgating is prohibited for the Eras concerts, and that there are no designated viewing areas outside Levi’s Stadium. The spokesperson said fans without tickets are not able to get in the parking lot and should not plan to gather outside the stadium. There will be road closures on Tasman Drive on Friday morning, the 28th, and enforced through the weekend.
Levi’s is an open stadium, and many on social media report that the noise leaks out if you’re nearby.
What should I know about buying Eras merchandise in the stadium?
You can check out all of the Eras Tour merch ahead of time. There are pros and cons of getting the merch online vs. in person. Cons: If you buy online, shipping can take a while. If buying in person, you’ll be waiting in long lines. Pros: When you buy online, there is a 15% off code, often with the city’s name included. In person, there are some exclusive to the concert, like the beloved blue crewneck.
There will be several merchandise booths open in the stadium — and the lines will be mind-numbingly long, so expect wait times close to an hour. You will have a lot of downtime in the beginning of the concert, although you might be reluctant to miss HAIM’s opening set to go buy your merch. Not all of the booths will have all of the quarter-zips and sweaters you want, so make sure to check what’s on display before you get in line.
How to prepare for the Eras tour — especially if you are not online
Swift and her fans are incredibly online – and as a result, the in-jokes warp and evolve into Easter Eggs and Taylor-lore embedded in her songs, music videos, posts, and live performances. What follows is a quick rundown of some of the highlights of these new traditions at the concert that are almost certainly in store for you the Eras shows at Levi’s Stadium — and to ensure you enjoy yourself as much as possible.
One thing that becomes evident during the Eras concert is Swift’s penchant to mythologize herself, with references and clues — and she loves clues — weaved seamlessly into her performances. She is, you could say, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one person.
Here are some things you may see from fans, whose excitement will be dazzlingly infectious. (As my favorite write-up of the Eras Tour, from The New Yorker, states, “Every person I spoke with at the show was the nicest person I’d ever met. The security guards, the hot dog salesmen, the bartenders, the audience. They were all so nice that I found myself manufacturing excuses for interaction … .”)
A primer on the friendship bracelets
Inspired by her song “You’re on Your Own Kid,” fans have been donning hand-made friendship bracelets with lyrics and deep cuts scribed on them — not just for wearing at home, but for bringing along to Swift’s shows. So at the Eras concert, you’ll likely be trading bracelets with other Swifties while you are waiting for the show to start or in the concessions line. Make as many as you are comfortable with, but a handful would be good so you have enough to give out.
Given the bag policy at Levi’s Stadium, you’ll probably need to either wear your bracelets or put them in a clear bag (it can be a Ziploc, too).
Children’s bracelet kits are likely your more cost-effective way to make a bunch of bracelets. There’s also a pricier option on Fillmore Street in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights district called Little Words Project.
What are some popular chants?
Traditions have quickly grown during the Eras Tour, with fans yelling out lines that riff on her lyrics in a Rocky Horror Show-esque way. Here are some of them, if you are there and were wondering when everyone got the memo (on TikTok).
If this is all sounding like a lot to learn — or you’re wondering how on earth you’re going to explain all this to non-Swifties you’re going to Levi’s Stadium with, here’s San Francisco TikTokker Arden Alexa trying to get her parents up to speed:
Every show, Swift performs two “surprise songs” on stage from her vast discography of songs — one using an acoustic guitar and one on the piano. Every city’s night is unique — and some may be unique to the local area. For example, she played “seven” — which references her birth state of Pennsylvania — in Pittsburg.
Many fans have gotten a kick out of guessing what the secret song will be for Northern California. (Let us know if you have any guesses! Swift tends to rep Southern California in her songs more.) The list of past surprise songs can be found here, if you’d like to whittle it down.
The Bay Area (Taylor’s version) — aka, the Swift events to attend whether you got an Eras ticket or not
So tell us: What do you need to know more about? Tell us, and you could see your question answered online or on social media. What you submit will make our reporting stronger, and help us decide what to cover here on our site, and on KQED Public Radio, too.
