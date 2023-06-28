KQED is a proud member of
‘I Think Pride Means More This Year Than Ever’ A Queer Elder’s Reflections on SF Pride

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloMaria EsquincaJehlen HerdmanAnnelise Finney
As a young activist Gwenn Craig worked with Harvey Milk to defeat an anti-gay ballot measure in 1978. (Courtesy of Gwenn Craig)

One of the longest running pride celebrations in the country, SF pride has brought generations of queer communities together to march, celebrate, grieve, and organize. For this episode we hear from Gwenn Craig, a queer elder. She moved to San Francisco in 1975 as a young woman eager to explore her lesbian identity. She got involved in politics and was a close collaborator of Harvey Milk. She talks about her political organizing, what pride has meant to her over the years, and what she hopes for its future. 

This interview was conducted by Annelise Finney. 


