KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

‘A Tragedy of San Francisco’s Making’: The Killing of Banko Brown

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

candles, photos and posters sit against a chain link fence in the background as the blurry feet of a pedestrian walk past in the foreground
A person walks past a memorial for Banko Brown on May 9, outside the Market Street Walgreens in downtown San Francisco where Brown was killed. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In late April, a 24-year old transgender Black man named Banko Brown was shot and killed by an armed Walgreens security guard on San Francisco’s Market Street for allegedly shoplifting. The guard was held for a few days but has since been released. And now, community members and the Board of Supervisors are pressuring District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to release the video footage of the shooting. 

Despite San Francisco’s bold commitments to support the trans community and reduce trans homelessness, Brown struggled to find safe and stable housing — even as he was an active organizer who helped others find resources. All of this adds up to what the San Francisco Chronicle’s Nuala Bishari describes as “a tragedy of San Francisco’s making.” 

Guest: Nuala Bishari, opinion columnist and editorial writer for the S.F. Chronicle


Sponsored