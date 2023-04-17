Rooja Mohassessy: 'Ramazan in Tajrish'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. It’s National Poetry Month, and throughout April we’ll be bringing you one poem each week from a Bay Area poet with an upcoming reading.

Iranian-born poet and educator Rooja Mohassessy selected her poem ‘Ramazan in Tajrish’ from her debut collection titled “When Your Sky Runs Into Mine,” because it captures her love for the month of Ramadan. As a child, no one in her family was particularly devout except her grandmother.

“My putting this collection together and writing poems is a way for me to pay homage to family and also to just my heritage after having almost blocked out that part of myself, of my identity,” said Mohassessy. “So it’s kind of coming full circle and reclaiming my voice.”

Mohassessy immigrated to the U.S. when she was 12-years-old to escape conflict in Iran, leaving her parents behind.

“It was at the height of the war when I left, and at that time, Iran and Iraq, they were bombing each other’s cities,” she said. “And so it was all very traumatic for me to leave [my parents] behind. I was sure that they would not survive the air raid attacks that were happening at the time.”