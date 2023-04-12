Bay Area Tax Deadline: Yes, It's Been Extended to Oct. 16 (and Here's the Proof)

Yes, for most Americans, Tax Day this year falls on Tuesday, April 18.
But if you live or own a business in the Bay Area, the deadline to file and pay both your federal and state taxes has been extended to Oct. 16.
Not everyone is aware that the federal and state tax deadlines have been extended for the majority of California counties, including all nine Bay Area counties. So if you’re feeling nervous because there are only a few days left till April 18, keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2023 tax deadline extension — including why you’re not alone if you had no idea you could benefit from this extension.
(And when you’re done, why not send this to someone else, so they know about the extension, too?)
Why is the Bay Area getting this tax deadline extension?
In short, it’s because of the severe winter storms that hit California from late December to early January.
Many Californians had their homes and belongings devastated by these storms and by the flooding, landslides, mudslides and evacuations they caused. A Los Angeles Times report estimated that this year’s winter storms have caused nearly $1 billion in damage. This extension is intended as a form of tax relief for the majority of Californians, in light of those severe weather events.
For your reassurance, here is the IRS announcement on the federal tax deadline extension that includes the Bay Area:
- Link: IRS: May 15 tax deadline extended to Oct. 16 for disaster area taxpayers in California, Alabama and Georgia
And here is the statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom on the state tax deadline extension that includes the Bay Area:
What Bay Area counties get this automatic extension to file and pay their federal and state taxes?
All of them: Every county in the nine-county Bay Area region will get this extension. That means if you live or own a business in one of the following Bay Area counties, you’ll automatically get the extension:
- Alameda
- Contra Costa
- San Francisco
- Marin
- Napa
- Santa Clara
- San Mateo
- Solano
- Sonoma
And if you’re reading this outside the Bay Area, the full alphabetical list of California counties in which residents and businesses can receive an automatic extension is:
Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Inyo, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba