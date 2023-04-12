KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Tax Deadline: Yes, It's Been Extended to Oct. 16 (and Here's the Proof)

Carly Severn
A woman sits at her kitchen table and sifts through documents, looking concerned. Next to her is her opened laptop.
Most Californians have received an automatic extension from the IRS to file and pay their taxes. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 16, which also includes state taxes. (MoMo Productions/Getty Images)

Yes, for most Americans, Tax Day this year falls on Tuesday, April 18.

But if you live or own a business in the Bay Area, the deadline to file and pay both your federal and state taxes has been extended to Oct. 16.

Not everyone is aware that the federal and state tax deadlines have been extended for the majority of California counties, including all nine Bay Area counties. So if you’re feeling nervous because there are only a few days left till April 18, keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2023 tax deadline extension — including why you’re not alone if you had no idea you could benefit from this extension.

(And when you’re done, why not send this to someone else, so they know about the extension, too?)

Why is the Bay Area getting this tax deadline extension?

In short, it’s because of the severe winter storms that hit California from late December to early January.

Many Californians had their homes and belongings devastated by these storms and by the flooding, landslides, mudslides and evacuations they caused. A Los Angeles Times report estimated that this year’s winter storms have caused nearly $1 billion in damage. This extension is intended as a form of tax relief for the majority of Californians, in light of those severe weather events.

For your reassurance, here is the IRS announcement on the federal tax deadline extension that includes the Bay Area:

And here is the statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom on the state tax deadline extension that includes the Bay Area:

What Bay Area counties get this automatic extension to file and pay their federal and state taxes?

All of them: Every county in the nine-county Bay Area region will get this extension. That means if you live or own a business in one of the following Bay Area counties, you’ll automatically get the extension:

  • Alameda
  • Contra Costa
  • San Francisco
  • Marin
  • Napa
  • Santa Clara
  • San Mateo
  • Solano
  • Sonoma

And if you’re reading this outside the Bay Area, the full alphabetical list of California counties in which residents and businesses can receive an automatic extension is:

Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Inyo, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba

Another way of looking at it: The only California counties that aren’t getting that extension are Imperial, Kern, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta and Sierra.

Because the extension is granted automatically to everyone in the affected areas, there’s no application to fill out: The IRS and the state of California know where you live or own a business, so they will use that information to extend this relief to you. That said, if you do get a late filing or a late payment notice from the IRS before Oct. 16 and you live in an area that’s receiving the automatic extension, don’t panic. Just call the telephone number that’s on the notice, and the IRS says you can get the penalty wiped.

Do I get this automatic extension even if I didn’t lose anything in the winter storms?

Yes — you don’t need to have been directly affected by the winter storms to get this extension on your federal and state taxes, even though the storms are the reason for the extension.

This means that even if your home or your documents weren’t damaged during a storm, you still get the extension.

Despite this, Amy Spivey, visiting assistant professor and clinic director at UC College of the Law, San Francisco’s Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic says she hears a certain misconception a lot: people thinking that you have to be directly “affected” by the winter storms to benefit from the extension. “For example, their records were not personally lost or delayed by the storms, so they believe they were not ‘affected’ by the storms,” she said.

This, however, is false: Just by living in or owning a business in one of the nine Bay Area counties, federal and state authorities will count you as being “affected” by the storms. You won’t need to provide any evidence at the time of filing that you were affected by these storms.

I had no idea there was an extension this year. When did this happen?

The IRS announced the Oct. 16 extension for filing and paying federal taxes for certain United States counties affected by winter storms — including the nine Bay Area counties — on Feb. 24.

On March 2, Gov. Newsom’s office announced that California would follow the IRS’s lead and offer a similar extension for filing and paying state taxes for residents and business owners in those same counties.

The IRS also has confirmed that if you live in one of the affected areas, you have until Oct. 16 to make 2022 contributions to your IRAs and health savings accounts.

But if you didn’t know that the Bay Area was getting an extension on filing and paying taxes this year, you’re not alone. In fact, “we are seeing this a lot,” said Spivey.

Spivey says that not only are many people in the Bay Area unaware that the deadline to both file and pay their federal and state taxes has been extended, but also those who do know are unaware it’s automatic and requires no action or application to receive it.

I haven’t filed my taxes yet. What are the pros of filing by April 18, even though I can get the extension?

One big reason you might consider filing and paying your taxes by April 18: Doing so will make it possible to receive your refund earlier, if you’re eligible for one, says Spivey.

You may also be planning to apply for other credits, financial aid programs or benefits, which still require you to have filed your taxes by the original Tax Day of April 18, even if you qualify for the deadline extension. For example, San Francisco offers a working families credit for residents — but the application with the city’s Human Services Agency requires you to have already filed your federal or state taxes by April 18.

And if you’ve already applied or are planning to apply for any financial aid programs in 2023 — like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), for example — be sure that waiting until Oct. 16 to file your taxes won’t interfere with your application.

One more reason you might consider filing by the original Tax Day: Spivey points out that many free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) clinics, including hers at UC College of the Law, San Francisco, are scheduled to close after April 18, meaning that “your options to get free filing help may be more limited if you wait” until after that date. To find free tax help after that date, Spivey recommends you visit:

