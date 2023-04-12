Bay Area Tax Deadline: Yes, It's Been Extended to Oct. 16 (and Here's the Proof)

Do I get this automatic extension even if I didn’t lose anything in the winter storms?

Yes — you don’t need to have been directly affected by the winter storms to get this extension on your federal and state taxes, even though the storms are the reason for the extension.

This means that even if your home or your documents weren’t damaged during a storm, you still get the extension.

Despite this, Amy Spivey, visiting assistant professor and clinic director at UC College of the Law, San Francisco’s Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic says she hears a certain misconception a lot: people thinking that you have to be directly “affected” by the winter storms to benefit from the extension. “For example, their records were not personally lost or delayed by the storms, so they believe they were not ‘affected’ by the storms,” she said.

This, however, is false: Just by living in or owning a business in one of the nine Bay Area counties, federal and state authorities will count you as being “affected” by the storms. You won’t need to provide any evidence at the time of filing that you were affected by these storms.

I had no idea there was an extension this year. When did this happen?

The IRS announced the Oct. 16 extension for filing and paying federal taxes for certain United States counties affected by winter storms — including the nine Bay Area counties — on Feb. 24.

On March 2, Gov. Newsom’s office announced that California would follow the IRS’s lead and offer a similar extension for filing and paying state taxes for residents and business owners in those same counties.

The IRS also has confirmed that if you live in one of the affected areas, you have until Oct. 16 to make 2022 contributions to your IRAs and health savings accounts.

But if you didn’t know that the Bay Area was getting an extension on filing and paying taxes this year, you’re not alone. In fact, “we are seeing this a lot,” said Spivey.

Spivey says that not only are many people in the Bay Area unaware that the deadline to both file and pay their federal and state taxes has been extended, but also those who do know are unaware it’s automatic and requires no action or application to receive it.

I haven’t filed my taxes yet. What are the pros of filing by April 18, even though I can get the extension?

One big reason you might consider filing and paying your taxes by April 18: Doing so will make it possible to receive your refund earlier, if you’re eligible for one, says Spivey.

You may also be planning to apply for other credits, financial aid programs or benefits, which still require you to have filed your taxes by the original Tax Day of April 18, even if you qualify for the deadline extension. For example, San Francisco offers a working families credit for residents — but the application with the city’s Human Services Agency requires you to have already filed your federal or state taxes by April 18.

And if you’ve already applied or are planning to apply for any financial aid programs in 2023 — like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), for example — be sure that waiting until Oct. 16 to file your taxes won’t interfere with your application.

One more reason you might consider filing by the original Tax Day: Spivey points out that many free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) clinics, including hers at UC College of the Law, San Francisco, are scheduled to close after April 18, meaning that “your options to get free filing help may be more limited if you wait” until after that date. To find free tax help after that date, Spivey recommends you visit:

Tell us: What else do you need information about?

At KQED News, we know that it can sometimes be hard to track down the answers to navigate life in the Bay Area in 2023. We’ve published clear, practical explainers and guides about COVID, how to cope with intense winter weather and how to exercise your right to protest safely.

So tell us: What do you need to know more about? Tell us, and you could see your question answered online or on social media. What you submit will make our reporting stronger, and help us decide what to cover here on our site, and on KQED Public Radio, too.