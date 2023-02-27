Federal Tax Deadline Moved to Oct. 16 for California Disaster Areas, Including All Bay Area Counties

This story will be updated if the state deadline changes to match the federal tax deadline.

Californians still recovering from this year’s heavy storm season have one less worry: The federal tax deadline has been extended, again, this time to Oct. 16, 2023.

The extension comes just a few weeks after the Internal Revenue Service and California state tax authorities extended both federal and state tax deadlines from April 18 to May 15, following the severe storms from late December to early January.

“This extension offers much-needed relief to taxpayers impacted by these powerful storms,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in January after the initial extension. “For some, this will provide additional time to file their California tax returns or make their quarterly estimated tax payment to the state.”

Climate experts estimate that the flooding, landslides and mudslides from this year’s winter storms have caused nearly $1 billion in damage, according to a Los Angeles Times report. At least 22 people died due to storm-related accidents in January.