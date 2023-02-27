KQED is a proud member of
Federal Tax Deadline Moved to Oct. 16 for California Disaster Areas, Including All Bay Area Counties

Sydney Johnson
Close up of woman planning home budget and using calculator.
 (Songsak Rohprasit/Getty Images)

This story will be updated if the state deadline changes to match the federal tax deadline.

Californians still recovering from this year’s heavy storm season have one less worry: The federal tax deadline has been extended, again, this time to Oct. 16, 2023.

The extension comes just a few weeks after the Internal Revenue Service and California state tax authorities extended both federal and state tax deadlines from April 18 to May 15, following the severe storms from late December to early January.

“This extension offers much-needed relief to taxpayers impacted by these powerful storms,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in January after the initial extension. “For some, this will provide additional time to file their California tax returns or make their quarterly estimated tax payment to the state.”

Climate experts estimate that the flooding, landslides and mudslides from this year’s winter storms have caused nearly $1 billion in damage, according to a Los Angeles Times report. At least 22 people died due to storm-related accidents in January.

But the California Franchise Tax Board has not yet announced whether state taxes will be due in October now. Currently, California state taxes are still due May 15, 2023.

Most Californians filing individual and business tax returns and payments are eligible for the federal tax extension, which applies to any disaster area as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. All nine Bay Area counties are included, as well as Sonoma, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Mendocino, Monterey and Napa counties. A list of eligible localities can be found at the IRS website.

The federal extension also applies to individual tax returns, business returns, and returns for tax-exempt organizations, normally due on May 15. Taxpayers also now have until Oct. 16 to make contributions to health savings accounts and retirement accounts. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, remains the tax filing deadline for most Americans.

Californians living in disaster areas who suffered losses due to the storms can also claim those losses on their tax return this year, if the losses are unreimbursed or uninsured.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional paperwork to qualify for the federal tax deadline extension.

The IRS is now accepting returns for the 2023 tax season.

