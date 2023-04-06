College Students: Your CalFresh Eligibility Is About to Change. Here's What to Do

During the pandemic, more California students have been able to use CalFresh food benefits, the state’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as “food stamps.”

Now, that federal program, which widened the eligibility for college students needing food assistance during the pandemic — and also raised those benefits for many — is coming to an end. But you still have time to sign up to secure another year of food benefits — and student advocates and financial aid experts say now is the time to do so.

“People often don’t know that they are eligible, and if they do know they are eligible, they might not apply because the application is intimidating or they put it off. But it takes 15 minutes, and it is worth the effort,” said Ginnie Tran, CalFresh outreach coordinator for Cal State University, East Bay. “I used it personally when I was in college and was able to help myself and my roommates get groceries.”