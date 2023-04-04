As California Drops More Masking Rules, These Bay Area Counties Keep Theirs

Alameda County

All staff working in Alameda County's 66 skilled nursing facilities are still required to wear face masks, even after April 3. County health officials released a statement last week clarifying that this order will only apply to staff and that visitors will only be encouraged to wear masks.

"Alameda County is moving cautiously with our skilled nursing facilities because they serve a large and highly vulnerable population of generally older adults with complex medical conditions," said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss in a March 27 statement.

The order only applies to those working at nursing facilities and will be reviewed monthly by county health officials. The county will align with state masking rules for all other settings.

Contra Costa

All staff in the county's nursing facilities will still be required to wear face masks, even after April 3. According to a press release from Contra Costa health officials, wearing a mask will be required for employees working directly with patients, and also for paramedics, emergency medical technicians, contractors and vendors when they enter these facilities.

"When the state announced the change in their rules, we began to think, 'Does it make sense to continue masking anywhere?' " Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's health officer, told KQED. "We decided that one of the highest-risk settings was skilled nursing facilities … these nursing homes basically have some of the higher risk patients. They have older patients. They have patients with medical co-morbidities."

Visitors, however, will not be required to wear masks when inside these facilities. Patients are also not required to wear masks. The county will review its masking policy on a monthly basis.

San Francisco

The San Francisco Department of Public Health told KQED that those working in health care, which includes skilled nursing facilities and jail settings, are still "required to wear a well-fitted mask when they are working in the same room as patients, clients, residents or people who are incarcerated."

However, everyone else, which can include patients, clients, residents or people who are incarcerated and their visitors, are only encouraged to wear a mask when inside these settings. Individual facilities do, however, have the authority to implement more restrictive guidelines.

Marin

Marin County does not require the use of face masks in high-risk settings. County officials told KQED that health care facilities can enforce their own mask rules individually.

San Mateo

County officials told KQED that San Mateo follows the state's guidelines and has not implemented any additional mask rules for high-risk settings. Individual health care facilities can still make their own decisions as to whether they want to require the use of masks indoors.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County will only require face masks in health care facilities during the "Designated Winter Respiratory Virus Period," which lasts from November 1 to March 31 of each year.

For the rest of the year, however, it is up to individual health care facilities to set their own masking rules.

Solano

County officials confirmed with KQED that Solano County will follow the state's guidelines and has not implemented its own additional mask rules. Face masks will no longer be required in any of Solano County's health care, long-term care or correctional facilities as well as homeless, emergency and warming and cooling centers.

Sonoma

Officials told KQED that Sonoma County will follow the state's guidelines and has not implemented its own additional mask rules. Individual health care facilities can make their own decisions whether they want to require the use of masks indoors.

Napa County officials did not respond to a media inquiry before publication.

This story includes reporting from KQED's Brian Watt and Alex Gonzalez.