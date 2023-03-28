A Tree Fell on My Car in the Bay Area. What Do I Do?

As the Bay Area recovers from yet another storm, many anticipate even more power outages and flooding — and, in many cases, assessing damage caused by high gusts of wind leading to fallen trees that have, in some cases, blocked entire streets.

(Just look at this map created using San Francisco's publicly available data, which apparently shows the number of trees that fell around the city after last week's atmospheric river storm.)

But when natural disaster strikes your vehicle or home — literally — what are the best steps to take?

Keep reading for our tips on how to remain safe — and which city departments to reach out to if your property ever encounters an "act of God."

A tree fell on my car. Now what?

Katina Papson, a San Francisco-based artist and educator, said she’ll never forget her initial reaction to the photos.