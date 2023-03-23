'Jump Higher, Spin Faster': Olympic Figure Skater Tai Babilonia on Her Rise to Fame

[When we moved to the San Fernando Valley], we did get the looks. I got the funny looks when I was with my mother. It was the outside world that couldn't figure it out. They didn’t know what to think of us. They had never seen a multiracial family. It makes you tough. You learn, whether you know it or not, you’re starting to build that armor. And, I think, that [was] protection for the future, when it did get a little uncomfortable.

On training with Mabel Fairbanks

There's a rink in Culver City. That's where I started. I took [lessons] from Mabel Fairbanks. [She was a] pioneer, [the] first Black coach. She wasn't allowed to compete or join a show. So, there's no record of competitions or anything. But she fought and hustled just to make a living. She had to go abroad to make a name for herself and to pay the rent.

We were her kids, actually, because she didn't have kids. [She] had a stable of students, all different nationalities, rich, poor, celebrities’ kids. We didn't feel different. The one thing she did say, because we were all different shades of brown and beige and Black, [was] we must “jump higher, spin faster and sparkle brighter.” Huge lesson.

On competing at the highest levels

All of a sudden we're on ABC Wide World of Sports and, you know, just the it pair team. These two kids, young teens from Los Angeles. We came out of nowhere. Our first nationals, I think I was 12, 1973, and it was white. [There were] maybe one or two other Black skaters. And, there's my mom in a sea of white parents.

I was there to work and compete. Call [us] whatever you're going to call us; put us in whatever category you want to put us in; I still have to go out and compete. And, you know, when you're winning, it shuts people up. We were spinning faster and jumping higher and at the top of the podium.