LA Unified Employees Begin Three Day Strike

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 15, 2023: Sylvia Garcia from Bassett Street Elementary School speaks into a megaphone as she and hundreds other teachers attend an L.A. Unified rally at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. United Teachers of Los Angeles and SEIU 99 members will hold a joint rally at Grand Park in a historic show of solidarity. It has been almost ten months since the contract between LAUSD and UTLA has expired, and a staggering three years for SEIU members, leaving almost 60,000 employees vulnerable in the midst of a record-high inflation and a housing crisis. (Photo by: Francine Orr, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Strike Closes Los Angeles Schools For Three Days

Los Angeles Unified School District workers have begun a three day strike on Tuesday, a labor action that will affect hundreds of thousands of students and families across the city. 
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

First Responders Brave Trying Conditions To Rescue Residents Stuck In Storms

The 12th atmospheric river this winter is set to once again pummel California. During past storms, washed out roads and fallen trees have isolated many residents in rural communities. But that hasn’t stopped emergency responders from rescuing people. 
Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED 

