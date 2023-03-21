LA Unified Employees Begin Three Day Strike

Strike Closes Los Angeles Schools For Three Days

Los Angeles Unified School District workers have begun a three day strike on Tuesday, a labor action that will affect hundreds of thousands of students and families across the city.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

First Responders Brave Trying Conditions To Rescue Residents Stuck In Storms

The 12th atmospheric river this winter is set to once again pummel California. During past storms, washed out roads and fallen trees have isolated many residents in rural communities. But that hasn’t stopped emergency responders from rescuing people.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED