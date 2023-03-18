How to Find Free Museum Tickets in the Bay Area

With this recent run of winter storms, you might be looking for things to do when it's raining in the Bay Area — especially with kids.

Visiting a museum when you're paying full price can be expensive, especially with a larger family. But there are several ways to find free or low-cost tickets for Bay Area museums, from regular free days to using your library card or your EBT card.

Keep reading for a list of free days at major local museums, or skip straight to more options for finding free museum tickets:

Go on a museum's free day

Best if: You don't mind being flexible about which museum you visit

Many of the museums in the Bay Area have certain days on which it's totally free to enter — usually in the first week of every month. Often, these free days will have no conditions attached, but sometimes, you'll need to prove you're a resident of that city or region, with photo I.D. We've marked with a * the museums that only extend this promotion to residents.

Remember that special exhibits are rarely included in free general admission, and that some museums could have a crowd capacity limit on free days.

If you have a specific museum you want to visit for free, the most reliable way to find their free day(s) is to search for their website and find details of any free days they offer.

Otherwise, here's just some of the major Bay Area museums with free days each month, plus the days they offer them and any residency requirements. Be sure to click through to see details of free entry, including whether online reservations are needed.

SFMOMA Free Days*

Free on the first Thursday of the month for Bay Area residents. The next Free Family Day is Sunday, June 11, 2023. Free always for ages 18 and under.

Asian Art Museum Free Days

Free on the first Sunday of the month. Free always for ages 12 and under.

De Young Museum and Legion of Honor*

Free Saturdays at the de Young Museum and Free Saturdays at the Legion of Honor offer free admission for Bay Area residents on the every Saturday. Both museums are free for all on the first Tuesday of every month. Free always for ages 17 and under.

Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD)

Admission is free every second Saturday of the month. Free always for ages 11 and under.

Oakland Museum of California

On the first Sunday of every month, general admission is a "suggested donation of $5." Free always for ages 12 and under.

Contemporary Jewish Museum

Free First Fridays offers free admission for all. Free always for ages 18 and under.

Chabot Space and Science Center

Free telescope viewing (not museum entry) on Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., weather permitting.

BAMPFA, the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

Free entry to all galleries on the first Thursday of each month. Free always for ages 18 under, and one adult accompanying a child age 13 and under also gets free admission.

San José Museum of Art

Free admission after 6pm on the first Friday of every month. Free always for ages 17 and under.

Regularly scheduled free days aren't the only way to visit a museum near you for free or a small cost. Keep reading for more ways to find free or low-cost tickets to museums in the Bay Area.

