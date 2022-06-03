How to Get Free or Low-Cost Museum Entry This Summer With Your EBT Card

Let’s be honest — going to museums can be expensive.

A weekend adult ticket to the Academy of Sciences can run you about $40. And if you’re planning on taking your whole family, you could easily spend over $100 just to get in the door.

If you're looking for things to do with kids this summer, here’s a tip that might make your next trip a little more budget-friendly. If you receive food assistance — also known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits or food stamps, and called CalFresh in California, — you can access free or reduced admission to 850+ museums for you and your family throughout the United State as part of the Museums For All program.

The list of participating museums includes a bunch of places in the Bay Area. All you have to do is show your EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card: the card you receive your benefits funds on.

See a full list of all the Bay Area museums participating in the Museums For All program, or keep reading for a list of local museums that we've directly verified will offer free or discounted entry with your SNAP card as part of the Museums For All program

A note: the museums on this list are the locations that told KQED the best way for you to claim your free or discounted entry with your SNAP card as part of the Museums For All program, and we've reproduced their advice to you below. That said, remember that sometimes a staff member might be newer, or hasn’t received their training on the Museums For All program yet and could be less familiar with the discount. If this happens, we recommend staying patient and bringing up this article on your phone, or showing the museum’s listing on the Museums For All site.

(Don’t receive SNAP benefits, but think you could be eligible? Find out how to apply for CalFresh.)

San Francisco

Regular price: Daytime admission at the California Academy of Sciences can vary and can cost anything in the range of $36 to $40 per adult. NightLife admission tickets can cost in the range of $17 to $25 depending on the date.

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $3 for daytime admission or NightLife (Thursday night events for adults over 21.) You can receive up to 4 tickets per qualifying adult during daytime hours and up to 2 tickets for NightLife.

How to redeem: Guests can show an EBT, WIC, Lifeline Pass or Medi-Cal card and ID at the ticket window. For a more discreet option, CalAcademy staff advise that you could ask for “Museums for All” tickets, or present your proof of qualification to the staff at the window without mentioning the program by name – their staff are all trained and informed about it. More information about California Academy of Sciences.

Regular price: Adult tickets are $10. Youth tickets (ages 12-17) are $7. Senior tickets (ages 65+) are $7. Children tickets (ages 5-11) are $3. Children tickets (4 and under) are free.

Museums For All price: The Conservatory of Flowers provides free admission for guests with EBT or SNAP benefits.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP card and ID at the front desks, and staff will check you in. More information about the Conservatory of Flowers.

Regular price: General admission tickets are $10. Discounted tickets ($6) are available to youth (ages 13-17), seniors (age 65 and over), students and teachers (with ID), active-duty military service members (with ID) and people with disabilities. Admission for children (age 12 and under) is free.

Museums For All price: The GLBT Historical Society Museum offers 4 free tickets per cardholder with a valid ID. It’s possible to buy tickets in person with a valid card and ID, but the tickets are likely to sell out in advance so it’s safer to make a reservation ahead of time.

How to redeem: Email leigh@glbthistory.org to purchase the tickets. More information about the GLBT Historical Society Museum.

Regular price: Daytime tickets at the Exploratorium can cost anything between $19.95 and $29.95. And After the Dark (which is every Thursday) tickets are priced at $19.95 each.

Museums For All price: Entry is free with a valid EBT card.

How to redeem: Present your EBT card and ID at the ticket counter. More information about the Exploratorium.

Regular price tickets: Adult tickets are $15. Senior tickets (age 65+) are $12. Tickets for students (with a valid ID) are $6. Youth tickets (17 and under) are free.

Museums For All price: Tickets with a SNAP card and a photo ID are free, but the discount doesn’t apply to special exhibitions.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP card and ID at the kiosk - however, discounted tickets aren’t available to purchase online. More information about the de Young Museum. More information about the Legion of Honor.

Regular price: General admission is $10. Student tickets (with an ID) are $8. Senior tickets (age 65+) are $8. Children's tickets (through age 12) are free.

Museums For All price: Entry to the museum is free for a valid EBT/MediCal card holder and three extra guests.

How to redeem: To redeem your ticket, show your SNAP/EBT card and ID at the front desk. More information about the Museum of Craft and Design.

Regular price: Adult tickets (12-64) are $25.00. Senior tickets (65+) are $20. Children tickets (2-11) are $18. Children's tickets (under 2) are free.

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $3 per person with a limit of four tickets per card.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP/WIC card and ID at the ticket counter. More information about the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.