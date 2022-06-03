KQED is a proud member of
An image of the De Young museum from above during the afternoon. In front of the
View from the SkyStar Observation Wheel of the de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park on March 4, 2021, the first day of reopening as San Francisco enters the Red Tier. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
News

How to Get Free or Low-Cost Museum Entry This Summer With Your EBT Card

News

Jasmine GarnettSarah Mohamad
Let’s be honest — going to museums can be expensive.

A weekend adult ticket to the Academy of Sciences can run you about $40. And if you’re planning on taking your whole family, you could easily spend over $100 just to get in the door.

If you're looking for things to do with kids this summer, here’s a tip that might make your next trip a little more budget-friendly. If you receive food assistance — also known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits or food stamps, and called CalFresh in California, — you can access free or reduced admission to 850+ museums for you and your family throughout the United State as part of the Museums For All program.

The list of participating museums includes a bunch of places in the Bay Area. All you have to do is show your EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card: the card you receive your benefits funds on.

See a full list of all the Bay Area museums participating in the Museums For All program, or keep reading for a list of local museums that we've directly verified will offer free or discounted entry with your SNAP card as part of the Museums For All program

A note: the museums on this list are the locations that told KQED the best way for you to claim your free or discounted entry with your SNAP card as part of the Museums For All program, and we've reproduced their advice to you below. That said, remember that sometimes a staff member might be newer, or hasn’t received their training on the Museums For All program yet and could be less familiar with the discount. If this happens, we recommend staying patient and bringing up this article on your phone, or showing the museum’s listing on the Museums For All site.

(Don’t receive SNAP benefits, but think you could be eligible? Find out how to apply for CalFresh.)

Jump straight to:

San Francisco

California Academy of Sciences

Regular price: Daytime admission at the California Academy of Sciences can vary and can cost anything in the range of $36 to $40 per adult. NightLife admission tickets can cost in the range of $17 to $25 depending on the date.

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $3 for daytime admission or NightLife (Thursday night events for adults over 21.) You can receive up to 4 tickets per qualifying adult during daytime hours and up to 2 tickets for NightLife.

How to redeem: Guests can show an EBT, WIC, Lifeline Pass or Medi-Cal card and ID at the ticket window. For a more discreet option, CalAcademy staff advise that you could ask for “Museums for All” tickets, or present your proof of qualification to the staff at the window without mentioning the program by name – their staff are all trained and informed about it. More information about California Academy of Sciences.

 

Two girls in a white floral dress are holding hands and jumping. In the background a woman looks on and is smiling at them.
Your EBT card could get your family free or low-cost entry into many museums. (RODNAE Productions via Pexels)

Conservatory of Flowers

Regular price: Adult tickets are $10. Youth tickets (ages 12-17) are $7. Senior tickets (ages 65+) are $7. Children tickets (ages 5-11) are $3. Children tickets (4 and under) are free.

Museums For All price: The Conservatory of Flowers provides free admission for guests with EBT or SNAP benefits.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP card and ID at the front desks, and staff will check you in. More information about the Conservatory of Flowers.

GLBT Historical Society Museum

Regular price: General admission tickets are $10. Discounted tickets ($6) are available to youth (ages 13-17), seniors (age 65 and over), students and teachers (with ID), active-duty military service members (with ID) and people with disabilities. Admission for children (age 12 and under) is free.

Museums For All price: The GLBT Historical Society Museum offers 4 free tickets per cardholder with a valid ID. It’s possible to buy tickets in person with a valid card and ID, but the tickets are likely to sell out in advance so it’s safer to make a reservation ahead of time.

How to redeem: Email leigh@glbthistory.org to purchase the tickets. More information about the GLBT Historical Society Museum.

Exploratorium

Regular price: Daytime tickets at the Exploratorium can cost anything between $19.95 and $29.95. And After the Dark (which is every Thursday) tickets are priced at $19.95 each.

Museums For All price: Entry is free with a valid EBT card.

How to redeem: Present your EBT card and ID at the ticket counter. More information about the Exploratorium.

de Young Museum or Legion of Honor

Regular price tickets: Adult tickets are $15. Senior tickets (age 65+) are $12. Tickets for students (with a valid ID) are $6. Youth tickets (17 and under) are free.

Museums For All price: Tickets with a SNAP card and a photo ID are free, but the discount doesn’t apply to special exhibitions.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP card and ID at the kiosk - however, discounted tickets aren’t available to purchase online. More information about the de Young Museum. More information about the Legion of Honor.

Museum of Craft and Design

Regular price: General admission is $10. Student tickets (with an ID) are $8. Senior tickets (age 65+) are $8. Children's tickets (through age 12) are free.

Museums For All price: Entry to the museum is free for a valid EBT/MediCal card holder and three extra guests.

How to redeem: To redeem your ticket, show your SNAP/EBT card and ID at the front desk. More information about the Museum of Craft and Design.

San Francisco Zoo & Gardens

Regular price: Adult tickets (12-64) are $25.00. Senior tickets (65+) are $20. Children tickets (2-11) are $18. Children's tickets (under 2) are free.

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $3 per person with a limit of four tickets per card.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP/WIC card and ID at the ticket counter. More information about the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD)

Regular price: General admission tickets are $12. Tickets for seniors, students and educators are $6. Youth (under 12 years old) enter for free.

Museums For All price: Entry is free for up to 4 individuals per EBT card.

How to redeem: Present your EBT/SNAP card and ID at the counter. More information about the Museum of the African Diaspora.

The Contemporary Jewish Museum

Regular price: Tickets for adults are $16. Senior (age 65 and older) and student tickets are $14. Entry is free for people aged 18 and under.

Museums For All price: EBT, SNAP, CalFresh and Medi-Cal cardholders and their families get free admission.

How to redeem: Email info@thecjm.org to redeem your discounted ticket. More information about The Contemporary Jewish Museum.

SF Botanical Garden

Regular price: Adult tickets are $13 between February and October. Adult tickets between November and January are $10. Youth tickets (ages 12-17) and senior tickets (65+) are $7. Children’s tickets (ages 5-11) are $3. Toddler tickets (ages 4 and under) are free. Family tickets are $21.

Museums For All price: Visitors who receive SNAP benefits are offered free general admission, which doesn’t apply to special exhibitions, events and programs.

How to redeem: Present a valid EBT card and ID at admission. More information about the SF Botanical Garden.

A woman wearing a white turtleneck is lying on a bed with two children on either side of her. One of them is a boy wearing a red shirt, and to her right is a girl wearing a light pink shirt and brown overalls.
Your EBT card could get your family free or low-cost entry into many museums. (Ketut Subiyanto)
East Bay

Chabot Space & Science Center

Regular price: Admission tickets to the Chabot Space and Science Center can cost $24 per adult.

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $1, and cardholders can bring up to 9 friends or family for $1 entry each (for a total of 10 per card.) The discount applies to general admission only.

How to redeem: Present your EBT card and valid ID at the counter. If you forget your ID, the center will work with you to get you admission. More information about the Chabot Space & Science Center.

Oakland Museum of California

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $1 each for up to four individuals, including special admissions.

How to redeem: No need to show your EBT card, just ask for the Museums for All rate. More information about the Oakland Museum of California.

Lawrence Hall of Science

Regular price: Regular admission to the Lawrence Hall of Sciences costs $20.

Museums For All price: Tickets are discounted from $20 to $0 for the ticket holder and 5 additional guests with the Museums for All program.

How to redeem: You can ask about EBT discounts or the Museums for All program at the front desk. More information about the Lawrence Hall of Science.

Museum of Children's Art

Museums For All price: The  discounted price for open studio is $1 per family member.

How to redeem: Present an EBT/WIC/Medi-CAL card when you arrive. More information about the Museum of Children's Art.

University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley

Regular price: Adult ticket prices are $15. Senior (age 65 and over) tickets are $12. Non UCB student tickets are $12. Junior (7-17) tickets are $7. Children (age 6 and under) enter for free.
Museums For All price: A ticket with a valid EBT card is $3 instead of the regular $14 price, with a maximum order of 4 tickets per card.

How to redeem: You can purchase the ticket online by making a reservation on the website and selecting the Museums for All option and show your card and ID at the kiosk upon arrival, or simply buy the ticket in person and show your ID/EBT card. More information about the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. 

South Bay

Filoli Historic House & Garden

Regular price: General admission to the Filoli Historic House and Garden is $25 per adult.

Museums For All price: Filoli offers four free tickets to any holder of a SNAP EBT card.

How to redeem: Email tickets@filoli.org to reserve your admission with Museums for All. The staff recommends doing this a few days before your visit, since Filoli requires tickets to be booked ahead of time due to onsite capacity. More information about the Fioli Historic House & Garden.

CuriOdyssey

Regular price: Adult tickets are $19.95. Senior (age 62 and over,) student and children's tickets are $15.95. Infants (between 0 - 17 months) enter for free.

Museums For All price: Discounted tickets are $1 per person, with a limit of 4 people per EBT/SNAP card. The discount does not include the $6 entrance fee to Coyote Point Park.

How to redeem: Tickets should be purchased in person, with an EBT card and matching ID. A representative recommended visiting later in the afternoon if on a weekend, as mornings are busier and may sell out. More information about CuriOdyssey.

San Jose Museum of Art

Regular price: Adult tickets are $10. Senior (65 and over) tickets are $8. Teachers with IDs, students with IDs, youths (ages 7 - 17), children (age 6 and under) and members enter for free.

Museums For All price: Entrance is free for up to 4 people per EBT card.

How to redeem:  Present your EBT card upon arrival. More information about the San Jose Museum of Art.

San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles

Regular price: General admission tickets are $8. Senior, teacher, student (with ID) and military tickets are $6.50. Children 17 and under enter free.

Museums For All price: Entry is free for up to 4 people per EBT card.

How to redeem: Present your EBT and valid photo ID on arrival. More information about the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles.

The Tech Interactive

Regular price: Adult tickets are $25. Senior (age 65 and over), student and child tickets are $20.

Museums For All price: Reduced tickets are $1 per person for up to 6 people, but IMAX and special events are not included.

How to redeem: Go to admissions desk and inquire about the Museums For All discount. More information about The Tech Interactive.

