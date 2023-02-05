Work Begins Monday on Multi-Million-Dollar Market Street Renovation Project

Phase one will focus on the area between 5th and 8th streets on the corridor, and include traffic signal upgrades, wider sidewalks at intersections to reduce crossing times for pedestrians, repaving to reduce tripping hazards, wider ADA-compliant curb ramps and streetscape improvements.

“The last time we really improved Market Street was when BART was built in the 70s,” said Cristina Olea, Better Market Street Project Manager for San Francisco Public Works, in an interview with KQED. “It's the spine of our transit network, but … there's a lot of crashes that happen on Market Street (PDF) involving people walking and biking, and we want to make sure that we're improving safety and mobility along the corridor.”

The implementation of the Better Market Street Project started back in January 2020, when a large stretch of Market Street was closed off to private vehicles. The pandemic put things on hold, but now the project is back on. The construction for Phase 1 carries a $60 million price tag, with completion scheduled for April of 2024.

The total project, when complete, will span 2.2 miles of Market Street between Octavia Boulevard and Steuart Street, with an estimated cost of $600 million. A turnaround loop for Muni’s F-line along McAllister Street and Charles J. Brenham Place was originally planned as part of the first phase, but has since been postponed, pending new funding.

“It's been almost 13 years that we've been working together on the project, the planning and the design and implementation,” explains Olea. “But we're really glad that this project in mid-Market is moving forward and we've been wanting to start construction for a while now.”

Any future phases of the project will be funding dependent.

“We're working with our project partners on determining the next phase of the project and applying for grants — federal grants — and looking for other funding opportunities to help us roll out the project,” said Olea.