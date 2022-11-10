What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?

Now, with Elon Musk laying off an estimated 50% of Twitter staff — along with other major layoffs at tech companies in the Bay Area and beyond — the future of mid-Market is uncertain.

“Well, it's certainly a net negative when our fastest-growing industry is beginning layoffs,” said Kim. “That being said, I don't believe we need to be sounding the alarm bells. And I don't think any of us ever thought that the incredible boom that we saw between 2012 and 2020 would continue indefinitely. There was always a sense that a market correction was coming, and this is certainly the market correction.

"I think the question is, how big will this recession be, and how big will the impacts of the layoffs continue to be here in San Francisco?”

Despite a range of concerns regarding new management at Twitter and the future of the neighborhood, current District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey sees an upside to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and what it means for mid-Market.

“I know that there's a lot of big global issues about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, what it's going to mean for public debate and for democracy,” said Dorsey. “It's concerning whenever there is any kind of a layoff, let alone a mass layoff like this, where we're talking about 784 employees in one San Francisco office."

"But there's also a neighborhood here, and we want people to come back to work because we want small businesses to thrive," he said. "So there is, I think, a silver lining to the bad news about the mass layoffs, as Elon Musk has made clear that he wants Twitter employees to come back to the office.”

Others think a completely new approach is needed for mid-Market — one that is less reliant on tech companies and the traditional 9-to-5 work crowd.

“I think the model that we really need to be moving toward is having a much more mixed-use downtown,” said Honey Mahogany, who is running against Dorsey for District 6 supervisor. (As of Wednesday afternoon, Dorsey led by about 1,400 points.) “I think that if we make downtown more residential mixed-use with office and also nightlife, arts and culture and all the things that make the south of Market so special, that will create a thriving neighborhood that actually supports those businesses that are there — not just 9-to-5, but seven days a week.”

Two closely affiliated organizations — the Mid-Market Business Association and the Mid-Market Foundation — have sought to revitalize and transform the area, starting with a focus on safety. A pilot program of safety ambassadors is aimed at making the area attractive not just economically but socially and artistically, said Steve Gibson, executive director of both MMBA and the MMF — turning it into a vibrant, multifaceted community where people live, work and play.

“Right now we have 40% vacancy in storefronts, and that’s bad,” said Gibson. “But it’s also a lot of opportunity to place new activities and new businesses. We just received a $50,000 grant from the city to work on this. We are looking at the strengths of Market, which has always had a strong presence of the arts. We’re working that into the fabric more and attracting more of those businesses and elements. We believe that Market's going to be a place that you engage in.”

Gibson plans on addressing the current high levels of storefront vacancies with more restaurants, music and art businesses.

“We have to do it differently than it has been done before. You have to think out of the box when it comes to mid-Market,” said Gibson. “There’s got to be a lot more creativity and imagination, and we have to think how [mid-Market] is going to be different from Union Square, different from downtown. The offering has to be unique to attract people to spend time in mid-Market.”

If Honey Mahogany is elected supervisor, her vision might complement that of Gibson and the work the MMBA and MMF are doing.