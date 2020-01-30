Market Street Is Now Car Free: Your Questions, Answered

From what I have seen, this is only the first step in the process as shown in concept drawings of different street configurations. What are some of the next changes we will see on Market Street?

"You're correct that this is just the beginning of something much bigger. So yes, there will be a complete reconfiguration of Market Street from Octavia Boulevard east to Embarcadero Plaza.

"Everything's going to change — lane configurations, transit loading zones, new bike infrastructure, revamped street crossings for pedestrians, new traffic signals, new overhead Muni electrical systems, plus replacement of old water mains and sewer lines. The first major construction on the project will cover the area from Fifth Street to Eighth Street and is expected to break ground next year."

Will bicycle activists be content with a car-free Market Street, or is this only the first in a long list of streets they want to ban cars from?

"First, let me say that the Market Street changes are not solely or even primarily driven by 'bicycle activists.' The SFMTA has a whole list of reasons for the project aside from making the streets safer for alternate modes of transit. Pedestrian safety is a big one, as half a million people a day walk on this part of the street. But transit performance is a big consideration, too — to get more people on buses and trains, and to pave the way for more service, Muni must operate better on Market Street.