San Francisco's Market Street Is Going 'Car Free' Next Week — 7 Things You Need to Know

On another level, this is the latest development in Market Street's long evolution from the chaotic and often deadly boulevard depicted in a famous 1906 film.

Below: Questions and answers about Car-Free Market Street.

1. Why is the city banning private cars from Market Street?

The new ban is the beginning of a sweeping transformation of downtown's most important thoroughfare. The changes, which will eventually include reconfiguration of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, transit boarding areas, bike and bus lanes and more, is designed to improve the performance of transit on the city's most important stretch of pavement and make it a safer place to walk, cycle and, yes, ride your favorite micromobility device.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says that during the morning and evening rush, more than 200 Muni buses use Market Street every hour and that easing traffic congestion there ought to improve transit performance throughout the safety.

On the safety side, the SFMTA says that five of the city's top 10 most dangerous intersections for pedestrians and cyclists are along Market Street. The agency says that since 2014, Market Street has averaged 106 injury collisions per year and that about three in five of people hurt in those incidents have been pedestrians or cyclists struck by vehicles.

2. When will private cars be prohibited from using Market Street, and what part of the street will be affected?

Private cars will be barred from using the section of Market Street from 10th Street east to Steuart Street early the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 29. The ban is permanent.

3. What vehicles will be allowed to use Market Street?

Muni buses and streetcars. Paratransit vehicles, too.

City-regulated taxicabs -- those operated by Yellow Cab and Flywheel, for instance.

Vehicles with commercial license plates — generally trucks and delivery vehicles.

Emergency vehicles.

4. What's going to happen to Uber and Lyft vehicles?

Uber and Lyft vehicles will not be permitted on Market Street from 10th Street east to Steuart Street. In part to accommodate passenger pickups and dropoffs, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is setting up new loading areas on Market's cross streets.

3. Will there be a penalty for drivers of private vehicles who travel on the off-limits section of Market?

Yes. Those drivers can be cited for a moving violation. The penalty: a fine of $238 and a point on the license of the cited driver.

5. Will it be legal for private vehicles to cross Market Street?

Yes. Traffic on side streets will continue to be allowed to cross Market.