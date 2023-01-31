When Mpox Hit, Community Clinics Stepped In. Why Hasn't the Government Paid Them Back Yet?

“This was everything we did for probably three months,” said Dr. Ward Carpenter, chief health officer with the Los Angeles LGBT Center. “We were barely able to keep our urgent care visits open for non-mpox related things. ... It was at least as busy as the early days of COVID if not more so.”

The LGBT Center doled out more than 6,500 vaccines, Carpenter said, and has more than $500,000 in outstanding expenses. It received an $116,000 mpox grant from the AIDS office in November.

In September, California’s Department of Health Care Services submitted a federal request for reimbursement (PDF). Shortly after, members of California’s Congressional delegation, led by Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles, sent a letter to the U.S. Health and Human Services branch urging timely approval of the request. Community clinics, which often serve as safety nets for underrepresented patients and those with lower incomes, have little financial wiggle room and already had to wait two years for COVID-19 payment.

“Your rapid and urgent attention to these requests will help to ensure that critical providers and community clinics in our districts are able to continue their vital work,” the letter read.

Pulsipher said in November that Gomez’s office asked APLA Health if additional pressure on federal partners would be helpful, but the organization turned him down at the time because state officials were confident the approval was coming soon.

“What we heard from [the state Department of Health Care Services] was they were moving forward and that pressure wouldn’t be needed,” Pulsipher said. “It has yet to be approved.”

The department told CalMatters in a statement that the federal government must approve California’s plan to use Medi-Cal dollars for mpox reimbursement. The federal government sent the state comments and revisions to the plan in December with a 90-day review window, which potentially pushes the timeline for clinics to receive checks past March. Although clinics will eventually be able to ask for payment for services they provided as far back as August, when mpox was at its height, the more time that goes by, the less likely overburdened staff will be able to bill retroactively, Pulsipher said.

“It is extremely time-intensive to go back and submit those claims,” he said. “Some clinics will do that and some probably won’t.”

Mpox outbreak today

California reported its first mpox case in Sacramento last May. What began as an isolated travel-related infection quickly ballooned into a statewide outbreak, which peaked in August at 145 cases in one day, according to state data. More than 5,700 cases have been reported in California, the most of any state, including the country’s first death.

“It would be hard to kind of overstate how frantic and frenetic and all-consuming it was at that point versus now,” Carpenter said.

In stark contrast, there were two cases reported on Jan. 10, the most recent date data was available.

Although state officials have not set an end date for California’s state of emergency, the Department of Public Health plans to roll routine surveillance and response duties into its Sexually Transmitted Disease Control Branch and Office of AIDS, according to an unsigned email from its media department.

“As cases decline, the outbreak comes under control, and the public health components for a robust response are fully operational, there should be no impact to providers, [local health jurisdictions], or patients of ending the state of emergency,” the email said.