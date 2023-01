The new mayor of the Bay Area’s biggest city started his new job this week, and he has to work fast. Matt Mahan’s first job is to address a winter storm hitting San Jose, which could bring floods and heavy rains.

What can we expect from Mahan in his first year in office? And what roadblocks could he face in accomplishing the goals he ran on?

Guest: Guy Marzorati, Producer and Reporter for KQED’s Politics and Government Desk