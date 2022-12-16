Sacrifice Zones: How Bay Area Community Activists Are Preparing For Sea Level Rise

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

This week we're devoting our show to KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero’s series “Sacrifice Zones.” He explores how sea level rise could push contaminants into certain neighborhoods, especially places that are near former military or industrial sites, and that have a history of racism, redlining, and disinvestment. Ezra profiles activists in San Francisco, Oakland and Marin City who are pushing for more data on these contaminants, and calling for reparations to clean up toxic sites, restore consent to community members, and give residents power in climate policy.

