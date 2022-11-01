'It Comes to Race': Marin City Residents Demand Flood Protections

People in Marin City have higher asthma rates, shorter life expectancies and huge cost burdens when compared to the rest of the state. Add climate change, and residents here face a double vulnerability, as do many communities of color around the world.

"Marin City has flooded for over 80 years," said resident Terrie Harris-Green, swiveling in a black, pleather office chair to prop up an inundation map of Marin City on a nearby chair.

The 72-year-old Black woman wears a bright red floor-length dress and a cloud-colored cardigan. She's the founder of the nonprofit Marin City Climate Resilience and Health Justice and has fought for environmental justice for this community for decades. She said the local government hasn't adequately invested in this community and its infrastructure.

"We're left out of so much when it comes to this county, but we're going to continue to fight," she said. "We're at a place in Marin City where we're saying enough is enough. It comes to race. It comes down to it. It comes to race."

Harris-Green and other residents are wrestling with officials they don't trust for agency over climate plans and flood protections, vowing that Marin City won't continue to be neglected. They are calling for reparations to repair the harm caused by decades of government inaction.

Four megafloods this century

An atmospheric river parked itself over Marin City last October, turning looping residential streets into rivers, swamping Donahue Street, and filling the freeway underpass and the only entrance into the city.

Chinaka Green and her 14-year-old son were driving home from a high school football game when the storm hit. They sat for hours, stuck behind a line of cars, sandwiched between the highway and San Francisco Bay.

"We were trapped," said Green, Harris-Green's 41-year-old daughter.

She abandoned her car on the side of the road in the neighboring city of Sausalito, a ritzy tourist destination with quaint houseboats and wineries, and trudged a quarter-mile through knee-deep water. She said sewage spilled from utility holes, merging with the stormwater and drenching their shoes and clothes.

"We took off everything, put it in a bag and threw it away," she said. Fast floods caused by atmospheric rivers are incredibly dangerous. The same year, two people died when their car was submerged in a flooded underpass in Millbrae. The main underpass into and out of Millbrae regularly floods, like Marin City's.

This flooding is a precursor of what the Bay Area will experience as climate change escalates, increasing the risk of a California megaflood. Superstorms fueled by atmospheric rivers could bring more than 16 inches of rainfall across the state in one month and cause catastrophic flooding, according to new research from UCLA scientists Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain.

"The problem is we built our infrastructure assuming these events were very rare," said Swain. "Now, they are something you should be expecting."

As many as four megafloods could swamp California this century, according to Swain. How bad the megastorms will be for Marin City will depend, in part, on how fast the world reduces emissions that cause climate change.

The worst-case scenario for Marin City is a megastorm wailing on the community at the same time as a king tide, trapping residents for many consecutive days.

"Our tolerance for making mistakes is getting really, really small," said UC Berkeley's Hill. "We just don't have any room for error anymore."

'They don't want to see us'

In 2014, a storm dropped nearly two inches of rain on Marin City, a deluge that coincided with a king tide that pushed tides 8 feet higher than usual. Flooding cut off access into the neighborhoods and swamped Highway 101, backing up traffic for miles.

Marin County launched a study of the issue following that storm. Since then, flooding has shut down highway traffic completely and blocked Marin City's only egress three more times. During a 2017 flood, residents reported that a school bus driver left children (PDF) to "walk through contaminated water to get home."

During last October's storm, Lauren Mims and her father worried that floodwaters would overwhelm their car on the way to the grocery store. She's one of a handful of teens who train with Harris-Green's climate group.

"We are not really paid attention to because there's a lot of African Americans here, and they don't want to see us," Mims, 14, said.

Harris-Green and others have pressed officials for new flooding infrastructure for decades. The last major drainage improvement project occurred in the mid-1990s when a shopping center was built next to the freeway along with a temporary floodwall to block rising water.

Thirty-some years later, the aging drainage system of pipes, a tide gate and culverts don't "function as originally designed," according to a 2017 county drainage study (PDF).

"When you talk about sea level rise projections in 2050 with 3 feet — we have that right now," Harris-Green said.